New York Yankees Announce Signing Of 27-Year-Old Pitcher Before Dodgers Game

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday night.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced that they have signed Bradley Hanner.

@YankeesPR wrote: “Today, the New York Yankees have signed RHP Bradley Hanner to a Major League contract and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees have transferred OF Aaron Judge to the 60-day injured list.”

Hanner is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 32 Triple-A games.

Previously, Hanner had been on a Minor League deal.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic had written (on July 13): “Reliever Bradley Hanner, who has put up strong numbers at Triple A for the Yankees, intends to use his opt out Wednesday, a source says. In 32 appearances (40 2/3 innings), he’s had a 1.99 ERA and 11.1 K/9 with a .208 batting average against.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

John Brophy: “I knew way back in February when I shot this that I’d use it at some point in the season. Hanner was one of the better pick-ups the Yankees got in the off-season.”

@acosta__nick: “Rather see Hanner than Bird or Doval but nah let’s sign him and put him in Triple-A makes sense lol.”

@BronxBomberBall: “Was wondering what was going to happen with Hanner. @BrendanKutyNJ reported earlier in the week that he had opted out of his contract with the Yankees and he has significant swing and miss stuff in the minors. Didn’t make sense the Yankees would let him walk. An extra arm for the bullpen.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.

Following two more games with the Dodgers, the Yankees will remain at home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.