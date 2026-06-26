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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move After Red Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: J.C Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on April 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees lost by a score of 6-3.

J.C. Escarra did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Roster Move After Red Sox

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

After the game, the Yankees announced that they had optioned Escarra back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Escarra is batting .188 with 16 hits, seven RBIs and eight runs in 32 games.

He is in his second MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees reacts before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “J.C. Escarra was optioned to Triple-A after the game. Ali Sanchez should be back off the paternity list, with a healthy enough wrist, tomorrow.”

@_nickswaggerr: “Weird way to spell WELLS and VOLPE”

@AlfredENewman5: “When is Boone going to let Rice catch a few games and get another bat in the lineup?”

@MannieVee_:Anthony Volpe should’ve been taking that trip to Wilkes-Barre”

GettyJ.C. Escarra #25 and Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees react after the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

@PAPSC2024: “Can we do the same with Wells”

@wrldseriesyanks: “see ya back next week jc”

@somewhreinny: “??? volpe and wells deserve go be in triple-a more than escarra”

Gary Phillips: “J.C. Escarra has been optioned again, but that hasn’t stopped him from sticking around before.”

@kristenkolisz: “Should of been Wells but what do I know … 2 catchers interferences since he’s been back .. embarrassing”

Yankees Right Now

GettyPaul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees hits a RBI against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With Thursday’s loss, the Yankees dropped to 48-32 in 80 games, which still has them at the top of the American League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 26-17 in 43 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in the Bronx.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move After Red Sox Game

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