New York Yankees Announce Roster Move After Red Sox Game

On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees lost by a score of 6-3.

J.C. Escarra did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Roster Move After Red Sox

After the game, the Yankees announced that they had optioned Escarra back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned C J.C. Escarra to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Escarra is batting .188 with 16 hits, seven RBIs and eight runs in 32 games.

He is in his second MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Greg Joyce: “J.C. Escarra was optioned to Triple-A after the game. Ali Sanchez should be back off the paternity list, with a healthy enough wrist, tomorrow.”

@_nickswaggerr: “Weird way to spell WELLS and VOLPE”

@AlfredENewman5: “When is Boone going to let Rice catch a few games and get another bat in the lineup?”

@MannieVee_: “Anthony Volpe should’ve been taking that trip to Wilkes-Barre”

@PAPSC2024: “Can we do the same with Wells”

@wrldseriesyanks: “see ya back next week jc”

@somewhreinny: “??? volpe and wells deserve go be in triple-a more than escarra”

Gary Phillips: “J.C. Escarra has been optioned again, but that hasn’t stopped him from sticking around before.”

@kristenkolisz: “Should of been Wells but what do I know … 2 catchers interferences since he’s been back .. embarrassing”

Yankees Right Now

With Thursday’s loss, the Yankees dropped to 48-32 in 80 games, which still has them at the top of the American League East.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 26-17 in 43 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Red Sox, the Yankees will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in the Bronx.