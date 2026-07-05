New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Twins Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to finish their series with the Minnesota Twins.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 11-4 on Saturday.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Angel Chivilli (#57) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Chivilli is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career on the Colorado Rockies.

Currently, the 23-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two games during the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Chivilli Move

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Randy Wilkins: “The Lagrange injury really sucks partly because he may have gotten the call up today instead of this move.”

@PunchSb26: “Im done with this team. They clearly don’t want to get better”

@Joeythebigboss: “Never heard of him but he can’t be worse than Camilo Doval right lol”

Matthew Nethercott: “The #Yankees recalled RHP Angel Chivilli after Beck went down. He will presumably be up until they need a starter Thursday in place of Rodon (probably ERC)”

Fireside Yankees: “The Yankees have recalled RHP Angel Chivilli from Triple-A. He has a 1.08 ERA and 27.9% K% in 12 appearances for the Scranton RailRiders.”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday’s Series Finale

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They are just 2-8 over their last ten games (and 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).