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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Twins Series Finale

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Angel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees takes a moment on the mound before delivering his first pitch in his New York Yankees debut in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to finish their series with the Minnesota Twins.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Yankees lost by a score of 11-4 on Saturday.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Kansas City Royals during their game at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Angel Chivilli (#57) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Chivilli is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career on the Colorado Rockies.

Currently, the 23-year-old is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two games during the 2026 season.

Social Media Reacts To Chivilli Move

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Kansas City Royals during their game at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Randy Wilkins: “The Lagrange injury really sucks partly because he may have gotten the call up today instead of this move.”

@PunchSb26: “Im done with this team. They clearly don’t want to get better”

@Joeythebigboss: “Never heard of him but he can’t be worse than Camilo Doval right lol”

GettyAngel Chivilli #57 of the New York Yankees stands on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. Chivilli made his New York Yankees debut in the seventh inning.

Matthew Nethercott: “The #Yankees recalled RHP Angel Chivilli after Beck went down. He will presumably be up until they need a starter Thursday in place of Rodon (probably ERC)”

Fireside Yankees: “The Yankees have recalled RHP Angel Chivilli from Triple-A. He has a 1.08 ERA and 27.9% K% in 12 appearances for the Scranton RailRiders.”

Yankees Ahead Of Sunday’s Series Finale

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. 

The Yankees come into the day as the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-39 record in 88 games.

They are just 2-8 over their last ten games (and 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Twins Series Finale

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