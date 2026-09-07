New York Yankees Predicted to Target Star Catcher in Free Agency This Year

The New York Yankees added to their roster at this year’s trade deadline, as they brought in Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos. It was no secret that they needed another infielder and outfielder, so it was not surprising to see them add Garcia and Ramos.

Yet, the Yankees did not address one of their other big needs ahead of the trade deadline. This is because they were unsuccessful in finding an upgrade at the catcher position. Now, they are already being connected to a notable pending free agent catcher because of it.

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline predicted that the Yankees will be among the teams that target Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers if he hits the free agent market this offseason.

“The Yankees were frequently mentioned as a Jeffers suitor,” Kline wrote. “Expect those rumblings to pick back up come winter. Plenty of contenders would love to inject Jeffers’ powerful right-handed bat, with an .883 OPS and 148 wRC+, into their lineup — especially at catcher, where premium offensive production is hard to come by.”

Seeing the Yankees be viewed as a likely suitor for Jeffers this offseason is not too difficult to understand. They need to improve at the catcher position, and Jeffers is one of the best catchers who can become a free agent this winter. Due to this, it would make sense if New York made a push for him this offseason.

Looking at Ryan Jeffers’ 2026 Season With the Twins

Jeffers has been in the middle of a solid season with the Twins this year. In 79 games so far with the American League Central club, he has posted 14 home runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 53 RBI, and a .269 batting average. With numbers like these, he would provide the Yankees with solid offense if they brought him in this winter.

Jeffers has also now hit at least 14 home runs in four out of his last six seasons, so he has shown that he can provide some pop when playing at his best. This could make him a nice fit on a Yankees team that needs to improve at the catcher position for next season.

Yankees & Jeffers Could Be a Great Match

With the Yankees needing some help behind the plate, Jeffers could be a perfect fit on their roster. Meanwhile, Jeffers joining New York would give him the chance to play for a contender, which could benefit a player like him.

Ultimately, the Yankees should be on the hunt for a catcher this offseason, and Jeffers looks like a good fit on paper. It will be interesting to see if New York ends up targeting him this winter from here.