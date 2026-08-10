New York Yankees Predicted to Sign Star Catcher in Free Agency

The New York Yankees may have made some moves ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but they did not address their biggest roster need. This is because they failed to successfully acquire a new catcher by the deadline.

With the Yankees not bringing in a new catcher ahead of the trade deadline, there is no question that they should be looking to add one during this upcoming offseason. Due to this, they are already being connected to one of baseball’s top unrestricted free agent catchers.

In a recent article for FanSided, Christopher Kline predicted that the Yankees will be the team that signs Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers in free agency this upcoming offseason.

“The Yankees were heavily connected to Ryan Jeffers at the trade deadline, but the Twins opted not to sell,” Kline wrote. “New York also desperately needs more right-handed thump, even once Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton theoretically return. This is one of the more obvious offseason pairings, although Jeffers’ market will be robust and the Yankees are prone to cheaping out sometimes.”

Seeing the Yankees being viewed as a likely landing spot for Jeffers this offseason makes sense. They need a real upgrade at the catcher position, and signing Jeffers would provide them with just that if they landed him.

Why the Yankees Should Make a Major Push for Twins’ Ryan Jeffers This Offseason

If Jeffers ends up testing the free agent market instead of re-signing with the Twins, the Yankees should absolutely make a major push for him. He would fix their issue behind the plate, as he is a very solid all-around catcher who also provides a good amount of offense.

Jeffers’ stats from this season show what he can do at the plate. In 57 games this season so far with the Twins, he has recorded 10 home runs, 10 doubles, 37 RBI, and a .278 batting average. He also hit a career-high 21 home runs in 122 games for the Twins during the 2024 season, so it is clear that he would have the potential to provide the Yankees with more power if brought in.

With Jeffers being one of the top pending free agent catchers for this offseason, he is somebody the Yankees should have on their radar if he becomes available. While they missed out on him at the deadline, they could get their opportunity to make up for it this winter if he tests the market.

Yankees Are in a Position to Take a Gamble on Twins’ Jeffers

With the Yankees looking to remain contenders for the long term, they are in a position to pay a high-impact catcher like Jeffers this offseason. This is especially the case when noting that he is right in his prime, as he is 29 years old. This should only add to his appeal for a team with high expectations like the Yankees.

Ultimately, with the Yankees needing some real help at catcher, they should not be afraid to go all-in for Jeffers this offseason if he tests free agency. The fit looks good on paper, but time will tell if they successfully sign him this offseason.