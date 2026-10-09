New York Yankees Urged to Sign Twins Star Catcher in Smart Move

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a big offseason after their terrible finish to the postseason.

After sweeping the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series, the Yankees were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. With this, it is apparent that the Yankees are due for some major changes.

One of the Yankees’ top needs right now is an upgrade at the catcher position. This was also the case at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but they failed to address it.

Now with the Yankees’ season over, they are being urged to sign a notable catcher in free agency this offseason.

New York Yankees Urged to Sign Minnesota Twins Catcher Ryan Jeffers in Free Agency

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller urged the Yankees to sign Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers to improve their roster.

“Everyone expected the Yankees to trade for Jeffers, right up until the Twins got hot in late July and decided to be buyers instead of sellers,” Miller wrote. “But better late than never, right?”

Seeing Jeffers be named a potential target for the Yankees is not difficult to understand whatsoever. It is clear that the Yankees need to improve at the catcher position. With Jeffers being one of this year’s top free agent catchers, it would not be shocking at all if New York targets him.

As Miller noted, the Yankees also were among the teams linked to Jeffers leading up to the deadline. Thus, this is a player who the Yankees already like. Due to this, it would make sense if they tried to add him this offseason.

Looking at Jeffers

Jeffers had another strong season with the Twins in 2026. In 92 games with the AL Central club, he posted 14 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .256 batting average. This was after he had nine home runs, 47 RBI, and a .266 batting average in 119 games for Minnesota in 2025.

Jeffers has also hit at least 14 home runs in four out of his seven MLB seasons. This included in 2024, when he hit a career-high 21 home runs with Minnesota in 122 games. With numbers like these, Jeffers has shown that he can provide some pop at the plate. This only makes him a more appealing target for a team like New York.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Yankees end up signing Jeffers this offseason. If they do, he would undoubtedly upgrade their catching position in a real way.