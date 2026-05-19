Ryan McMahon Gets Concerning News on Yankees Future Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees traded for Ryan McMahon last season to provide better defense at third base and add a solid bat to the lineup.

However, McMahon has struggled to produce offensively with the Yankees, and New York could look to upgrade at third base. With the Yankees being a true World Series contender, New York could be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline.

Former MLB general manager and now insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes the Yankees will look to upgrade at third base.

“Buyers. They’re still my pick to win the AL East. The Yankees’ farm system is stocked with MLB-ready talent in the upper levels, which could help them fill gaps or trade for reinforcements. They are still not getting enough offense from third base and could improve the bullpen as well going forward,” Bowden wrote.

McMahon is hitting .183 with 3 home runs and 18 RBIs as the bat has been an issue for New York, and if the Yankees could acquire a better bat at third base, McMahon’s time in the Bronx could be over. Whether or not the Yankees would look to trade him or keep him as a bench player is to be seen.

But, Bowden expects the Yankees to look to upgrade at third base as McMahon hasn’t lived up to expectations.

McMahon is in the fifth year of a six-year, $70 million deal and is owed $16 million this season and next.

Yankees Could go Internal to Replace McMahon

Although Bowden believes New York could look at the trade market to replace McMahon, they could also look internally.

Before the MLB season kicked off, Bowden shared one of his bold predictions, which had top prospect George Lombard Jr. as the team’s everyday third baseman by the All-Star break.

“Yankees’ top prospect George Lombard Jr. is called up before the All-Star break and becomes the everyday third baseman for New York for the remainder of the season,” Bowden wrote back in March.

Lombard is in Triple-A after starting the year in Double-A. Between the two leagues this season, he’s hitting .243 with 4 home runs and 12 RBIs, as the bat would likely be an upgrade over McMahon, while his defense is solid.

Another potential option for the Yankees is moving Jose Caballero to third base and using Anthony Volpe at shortstop.

Regardless, McMahon’s time as the Yankees’ starting third baseman could be over.

New York Looking to Get Revenge Against Blue Jays

The Yankees began a four-game home series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

New York was eliminated by the Blue Jays in the playoffs, so the Yankees were eager to face them again and get some revenge.

“Losing to them in the playoffs, we have a different mindset when it comes to them,” Chisholm said. “I know a couple of other guys in the clubhouse have that feeling of, like, ‘We owe you something, and we’re going to show you what we’ve got.’”

The Yankees won the first game of the series by a score of 7-6.