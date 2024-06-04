Yankees Linked to $70 Million Infield Upgrade: ‘Would Be a Perfect Fit’

Life is good for the New York Yankees right now. While team owner Hal Steinbrenner would like his payroll to dip back under $300 million, it’s hard to argue with the results so far this season. As of June 4, the Bombers have a 2.5-game lead in the American League East thanks to a 42-19 record. Could Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon be a target for general manager Brian Cashman at the trade deadline?

In his early MLB trade deadline primer, ESPN’s Jeff Passan discussed what the Yankees could do to supplement their roster for the stretch run.

“When you’ve got Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, what more do you need? Well, another high-octane bullpen arm would be nice. Maybe a corner-infield bat? ((Ryan) McMahon would be a perfect fit, actually),” he said. “Otherwise, the Yankees look awfully good, and that’s before they get the equivalent of a megatrade: the return of reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.”

McMahon is now in his eighth big-league season, all of which have been with the Rockies. He’s posted four seasons of 20-plus home runs during that period. He’s also hitting .284/.371/.470 with 10 homers, 10 doubles, 34 RBI and 29 runs scored through his first 250 plate appearances in 2024.

The infielder is amid a six-year, $70 million deal he signed ahead of 2022. The deal runs through 2027 and is paying him $12 million per year from 2024-25, as well as $16 million annually from 2026-27, per Spotrac.

McMahon Would Help the Yankees With Their Greatest Need

The Yankees’ offense has been very good so far this season. Having American League MVP Award frontrunners like Judge and Soto leading the way helps. However, it’s been noted previously that New York’s right side of the infield hasn’t produced as expected.

This includes first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden mentioned on June 3 that this could be an area the Yankees consider upgrading at the deadline if performance doesn’t improve. So, Passan’s comment about McMahon being a “perfect fit” for the Bombers lines up here.

Although McMahon is primarily a third baseman, he also provides some defensive versatility. He’s racked up 450.2 innings at first base and another 1,777.2 innings at second base throughout his career. This could help Yankees manager Aaron Boone mix and match around the diamond depending on that day’s matchups.

This Would Also Help New York Beyond 2024

It’s been established that Steinbrenner would like to lower New York’s payroll in the future, citing the current level is “not sustainable” for them. Adding someone like McMahon would hypothetically help the club in its quest for another World Series title. However, it’d also potentially help the Yankees accomplish their goals a little easier in 2025 and beyond.

Several players could come off the books for the Bombers at the end of this year. Two of them include Torres and Rizzo, who are making a combined $31.2 million in 2024. McMahon’s presence could make those decisions easier, and he could provide insurance for veteran DJ LeMahieu at third base.

Having cost certainty on a proven big-league bat would also allow the Yankees to try and allocate the necessary funds to retain Soto once he becomes a free agent at season’s end.