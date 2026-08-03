NL Club Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Yankees Left-Handed Pitcher Ahead of Deadline

The New York Yankees could be a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

New York acquired Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals on Sunday to add some more thump to the lineup. Yet, the team isn’t done, as the Yankees should look to add more offense and potentially some bullpen help.

The Yankees have been linked to the San Diego Padres high-leverage reliever Adrian Morejon. Yet, no deal is close, but The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty and Dennis Lin revealed the Padres are interested in acquiring Ryan Weathers.

“The Yankees also could be inclined to keep Weathers over Warren considering they traded a package of four prospects to the Miami Marlins to acquire him last offseason. Weathers, a former Padre, is another potential target for San Diego, per league sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberations,” the article read.

Weathers could shift to the bullpen later this year and add some length in the bullpen down the stretch and into the playoffs. Yet, he also could be used as a trade chip if the Yankees opt to keep Will Warren instead.

Weathers pitched for San Diego from 2020 until 2023. With the Yankees this season, he’s 4-7 with a 3.99 ERA in 21 starts.

Yankees Looking to Make More Moves

New York acquired Garcia from the Nationals to bolster the lineup.

Garcia is an odd fit as he’s a left-handed first baseman/DH, which the Yankees have in Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt. Yet, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was eager to add Garcia.

“He rakes,” Boone said. … “He’s been a hitter that’s really come of age this year. Really, [García is] one of the best left-versus-right hitters in the National League this year. We think he fits our ballpark very well and should help. Hopefully he’ll give a little jolt to our offense, which has obviously scuffled here a little bit over an extended period. So we’re excited about him, hear great things about him, and can’t wait to see him impact our lineup.”

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, meanwhile, is also eager to see what else New York adds to the roster.

“It’s one of the blessings about playing for the Yankees,” Cole said in Chicago. “The organization is always pushing forward and doing their best to improve the team whenever they get the opportunity to. As a Yankee player, it’s a beautiful position to be in. You can just trust what the organization has done over the years.”

The Yankees are chasing down the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

New York Could Trade Controllable Pitching

The Yankees do have some intriguing trade assets ahead of the deadline.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that New York is open to trading away some controllable pitching to make a big move.

“The Yankees have controllable starting pitching to move if they choose to do so, potentially building a deal for Rutschman around Ryan Weathers (two years of club control), Will Warren (four years) or Elmer Rodríguez (six years),” Feinsand wrote.

The Yankees still could add another bat and some high-leverage relievers.