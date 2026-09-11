Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Makes Heartfelt Anthony Volpe Statement

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will play the first of a three-game series with the New York Mets (at home) in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 10-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday (and swept the three-game series).

Anthony Volpe made his return to the MLB.

He finished with three hits (including a grand slam) and five RBIs.

Sabathia Makes Heartfelt Anthony Volpe Statement

Following Volpe’s big night, Yankees legend CC Sabathia sent out a post (via X).

He wrote: “Incredibly happy for Volpe. All the expectations from the jump..getting sent down..battling adversity…continued to keep his head up and put the work in 🙏🏾”

Sabathia is one of the most popular players in recent Yankees history.

Therefore, fans will likely enjoy seeing his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@DarkHorseNV: “I’m not sure what his future looks like with the Yankees but the kid is definitely tough!!”

@catherinevfrank: “I don’t know how any of the “fans” aren’t rooting for this kid’s success. I’m so happy for him!”

Looking At Volpe Right Now

Volpe had been sent down to Triple-A in August.

After over 30 days in the Minor Leagues, he was called back up to the MLB on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Yankees).

Right now, Volpe is batting .251 with 44 hits, two home runs, 24 RBIs, 21 runs and eight stolen bases in 57 games.

Looking At CC’s MLB Career

Sabathia spent 19 years in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).

He finished the final 11 years of his career in New York.

The Hall of Famer also helped lead the Yankees to the 2009 World Series title.