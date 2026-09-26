Former Yankees Ace CC Sabathia Sends Justin Verlander Powerful Message

Saturday afternoon marked the final start in the Hall of Fame career of Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, who had his fair share of clutch performances over the years against the New York Yankees.

Verlander, who returned to the Tigers ahead of this season for the first time since 2017, was limited to just two starts in 2026 because of hip inflammation and a hamstring injury.

However, he was able to go out on his own terms, announcing that 2026 would be his final season while completing a storybook ending in front of a sold-out Comerica Park crowd in Detroit.

And before the matchup, Verlander received a special message from former Yankees ace CC Sabathia.

Former New York Yankees Ace CC Sabathia Sends Special Message To Justin Verlander Before His Final Start

Before Verlander’s final start on Saturday, former Yankees ace CC Sabathia sent him a congratulatory message on social media in a classy move.

One final start in the books Justin Verlander!!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congrats on an incredible career. Unbelievable longevity reppin’ all of us old timers 😂 Salute to you on greatness and consistency throughout and enjoy the other side. One of the best to ever do it! HOF next.”

Meanwhile, Verlander delivered a special message to fans in Detroit on Friday, the eve of his final MLB start.

“I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We’ve been through a lot over the years,” Verlander said. “I always hoped that I would get the chance to come back to Detroit to finish my career where it all started.”

“Although I certainly didn’t intend for things going the way they did this season. Your love and support has meant the world to me and got me through what has been a very tough season,” Verlander said. “That love and support has solidified to me that I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger. Thank you.”

Justin Verlander Had Several Clutch Playoff Moments Against The Yankees

Verlander has had multiple clutch moments against the Yankees, dating back to 2006, with several dominant performances for both the Tigers and Astros.

His best moments include an 11-strikeout outing in 2011, a 2012 ALCS gem, and a standout 2017 ALCS in which he won both starts and earned series MVP honors.