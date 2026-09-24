Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Sends Out Heartfelt Post That Goes Viral

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Wednesday.

Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, the Yankees will honor 2009 World Series Champion pitcher CC Sabathia.

They will retire his jersey.

Sabathia sent out a heartfelt post that had 15,000 likes.

He wrote (on September 23): “Damn I’m really getting my number retired at Monument Park this weekend 🥲”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Congrats! And get A-Rod in the club as well.”

@Jronmar4: “I’m gonna be there for it! Can’t wait”

@cmols14: “Loved watching you toe the rubber in the Bronx much props”

@Da_Mon1027: “The best pitcher I ever got to see in person. Well deserved. Loved how as your speed declined your greatness never did, switching up your pitching style and succeeding is a story I use to motivate myself and others. You are the man.”

@NeverDive10: “As a season ticket holder for most of your Yankee career, it’s very believable. You deserve it. Congrats!”

@greg_broyles: “Well deserved by your amazing performances. Oh BTW, and you tossed my daughter a ball at a game in Atlanta….and yelled at a guy who tried to take it from her. You are class and forever loved.”

@SportsRJ: “Thank you CC for being awesome in Pinstripes! You deserve it! #RepBX”

@GabrielCay2: “One of the best I have ever seen, thank you”

Looking At Sabathia

Sabathia was picked in the 1st round of the 1998 MLB Draft.

He spent 19 seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).