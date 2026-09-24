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Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Sends Out Heartfelt Post That Goes Viral

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 30: Pitcher CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees reacts on deck after recording his 3,000th career strike out against John Ryan Murphy of the Arizona Diamondbacks during second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 30, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Wednesday.

Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees walks out to the dugout before their game against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on August 22, 2019 in Oakland, California.

This week, the Yankees will honor 2009 World Series Champion pitcher CC Sabathia.

They will retire his jersey.

Sabathia sent out a heartfelt post that had 15,000 likes.

He wrote (on September 23): “Damn I’m really getting my number retired at Monument Park this weekend 🥲”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Congrats! And get A-Rod in the club as well.”

@Jronmar4: “I’m gonna be there for it! Can’t wait”

@cmols14: “Loved watching you toe the rubber in the Bronx much props”

GettyC.C. Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees waits in the dugout before the game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 28, 2013 in Houston, Texas.

@Da_Mon1027: “The best pitcher I ever got to see in person. Well deserved. Loved how as your speed declined your greatness never did, switching up your pitching style and succeeding is a story I use to motivate myself and others. You are the man.”

@NeverDive10: “As a season ticket holder for most of your Yankee career, it’s very believable. You deserve it. Congrats!”

@greg_broyles: “Well deserved by your amazing performances. Oh BTW, and you tossed my daughter a ball at a game in Atlanta….and yelled at a guy who tried to take it from her. You are class and forever loved.”

GettyHall of Fame member CC Sabathia looks on during the All-Star Workout day at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@SportsRJ: “Thank you CC for being awesome in Pinstripes! You deserve it! #RepBX”

@GabrielCay2: “One of the best I have ever seen, thank you”

Looking At Sabathia

GettyCC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees walks off the field in the eighth inning and is congratulated by Derek Jeter #2 during Game One of the ALCS against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2009 in New York, New York.

Sabathia was picked in the 1st round of the 1998 MLB Draft.

He spent 19 seasons in the MLB with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers (and Yankees).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Yankees Legend CC Sabathia Sends Out Heartfelt Post That Goes Viral

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