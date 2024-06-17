‘Patient Hitter’ Named Yankees Trade Target After Anthony Rizzo’s Injury

The New York Yankees have the best record in MLB. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto lead the 50-24 Yankees. However, the Yankees have clear needs when it comes to strengthening the roster for a World Series push. One of those needs is at first base. With Anthony Rizzo’s injury, the Yankees may be more inclined to upgrade through trade. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner named LaMonte Wade Jr. as an “Under-the-radar” trade target in a June 17 story.

Rizzo exited the Yankees’ June 16 matchup against the Red Sox after a collision at first base. Original imaging came back negative, but Rizzo will undergo further testing on June 17.

Anthony Rizzo left the game after this collision at first base. pic.twitter.com/ee4gurvVFR — ESPN (@espn) June 17, 2024

Wade an Upgrade From Rizzo

Rizzo has struggled greatly this season. Resultingly, he was pulled from the starting lineup on June 9 and June 10. This season he is slashing .223/.289/.341 in 70 games.

“Since his concussion at the end of May 2023, Rizzo has been one of MLB’s worst hitters. Out of 191 players with at least 450 plate appearances since May 28, 2023, Rizzo has the fourth-worst OPS,” wrote Kirschner. “This season, Rizzo is running career lows in most hitting metrics: barrel percentage, average exit velocity, max exit velocity, sweet-spot percentage, wOBA, xwOBA, xwOBACON and hard-hit percentage. Rizzo will turn 35 in August. His advanced metrics and age suggest a turnaround isn’t the likeliest outcome.”

Wade has not played since May 27 due to a hamstring strain. However, Kirschner noted he is expected to return by the end of the month. Wade has a .333/.470/.426 slash line in 52 games this season.

“Wade has also been one of MLB’s most patient hitters, posting a 15.9 percent walk rate since 2022, the fourth-best mark for any hitter with at least 500 plate appearances. Adding Wade into the middle of the Yankees’ lineup would give them an even better mixture of power, contact and patience. Not only is Wade a gifted hitter but he’s also a quality defender. His 3 outs above average is tied for fifth at first base this year.”

The San Francisco Giants may not be inclined to sell at the deadline. They are in striking distance for a postseason spot, like most of the National League.

Rizzo’s Future With the Yankees

“Under team control through next season, Wade offers a more economical option at first base for the Yankees as they potentially reduce payroll in 2025,” wrote Kirschner. “Rizzo has a $17 million club option for 2025, with a $6 million buyout if the Yankees decline.”

Rizzo’s future not only hinges on his production but also the Yankees’ payroll concerns and pursuit of Juan Soto.

The Yankees’ $300 million payroll was described as “not sustainable” by owner Hal Steinbrenner during the owners meetings on May 22.

“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner said, according to the New York Post. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.”

Rizzo may become a casualty in the pursuit of Soto if the club also wants to reduce payroll.

“Because the Yankees seem committed to saving money in spots they can, Rizzo may become a casualty of the team’s Soto pursuit,” The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote while breaking down the Yankees’ payroll.