‘Gifted Hitter’ Named Yankees Trade Target After Anthony Rizzo’s Injury

The New York Yankees (50-24) have the best record in MLB, but they have clear needs when it comes to strengthening the roster for a World Series push.

One of those needs is at first base. With Anthony Rizzo’s injury, the Yankees may be more inclined to upgrade through trade, and The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner named LaMonte Wade Jr. of the San Francisco Giants as an “under-the-radar” trade target in a June 17 story.

Wade an Upgrade From Rizzo

Rizzo has struggled greatly this season, slashing .223/.289/.341 in 70 games. He was pulled from the Yankees’ starting lineup earlier this month as a result, and Kirschner suggests that a bounce-back is improbable:

Since his concussion at the end of May 2023, Rizzo has been one of MLB’s worst hitters. Out of 191 players with at least 450 plate appearances since May 28, 2023, Rizzo has the fourth-worst OPS. This season, Rizzo is running career lows in most hitting metrics: barrel percentage, average exit velocity, max exit velocity, sweet-spot percentage, wOBA, xwOBA, xwOBACON and hard-hit percentage. Rizzo will turn 35 in August. His advanced metrics and age suggest a turnaround isn’t the likeliest outcome.

Wade has not played since May 27 due to a hamstring strain. However, Kirschner noted he is expected to return by the end of the month. Wade has a .333/.470/.426 slash line in 52 games this season.

“Wade has also been one of MLB’s most patient hitters, posting a 15.9 percent walk rate since 2022, the fourth-best mark for any hitter with at least 500 plate appearances,” Kirschner wrote. “Adding Wade into the middle of the Yankees’ lineup would give them an even better mixture of power, contact and patience. Not only is Wade a gifted hitter but he’s also a quality defender. His 3 outs above average is tied for fifth at first base this year.”

Kirschner noted, however, that the Giants may not be inclined to sell at the deadline. They are in striking distance for a postseason spot, like most of the National League. But if they are willing to part with Wade, he would be a “quality option” for the Yankees to target.

Rizzo’s Future With the Yankees

Rizzo’s future in the Bronx not only hinges on his production but also the Yankees’ payroll concerns and pursuit of outfielder Juan Soto. The Yankees’ $300 million payroll was described as “not sustainable” by owner Hal Steinbrenner during the owners meetings on May 22.

“I’m gonna be honest, payrolls at the levels we’re at right now are simply not sustainable for us financially,” Steinbrenner said, according to the New York Post’s Dan Martin. “It wouldn’t be sustainable for the vast majority of ownership [groups], given the luxury tax we have to pay.”

Rizzo may become a casualty in the pursuit of Soto if the club also wants to reduce payroll, making Wade a more cost-effective target.

“Under team control through next season, Wade offers a more economical option at first base for the Yankees as they potentially reduce payroll in 2025,” Kirschner wrote. “Rizzo has a $17 million club option for 2025, with a $6 million buyout if the Yankees decline.”