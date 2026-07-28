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New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Statement During White Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Ali Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run single in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They won by a score of 9-5.

Ali Sánchez got the start at catcher, and he hit his first career home run.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “A special keepsake for Ali Sánchez💙⚾️ Thank you to Santiago, the Yankees fan who caught Ali’s 1st career home run ball, for giving the ball to Ali 🤝”

New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees celebrates with his teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

After the game, Sánchez made a heartfelt statement when he met with the media.

Sánchez (h/t New York Post Sports): “That’s a moment that I always talked with my teammates about it. It’s just special… I was living a dream running the bases. Just a little kid running from Venezuela in a small town running the bases.”

Looking At Sánchez

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees drops his bat after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Sánchez is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (and first with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Right now, the 29-year-old is batting .255 with 12 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and four runs in 25 games this season.

He has quietly been a solid addition to the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99, Giancarlo Stanton #27 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after an RBI single by Ben Rice #22 during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees have had a very strong season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Following three more games with the White Sox, they will remain in Chicago to play the Cubs on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Statement During White Sox Series

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