New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Statement During White Sox Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They won by a score of 9-5.

Ali Sánchez got the start at catcher, and he hit his first career home run.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “A special keepsake for Ali Sánchez💙⚾️ Thank you to Santiago, the Yankees fan who caught Ali’s 1st career home run ball, for giving the ball to Ali 🤝”

New York Yankees Player Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, Sánchez made a heartfelt statement when he met with the media.

Sánchez (h/t New York Post Sports): “That’s a moment that I always talked with my teammates about it. It’s just special… I was living a dream running the bases. Just a little kid running from Venezuela in a small town running the bases.”

Looking At Sánchez

Sánchez is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (and first with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

Right now, the 29-year-old is batting .255 with 12 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and four runs in 25 games this season.

He has quietly been a solid addition to the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have had a very strong season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Following three more games with the White Sox, they will remain in Chicago to play the Cubs on Friday.