New York Yankees Catcher Ali Sanchez Sends Out 9-Word Post Before Orioles Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees are off following a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They will resume action when they visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.

Most recently, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays by a score of 4-3 on Sunday (which snapped a three-game losing skid).

Ali Sanchez Sends Out 9-Word Post Before Orioles Series

Ahead of their series with Baltimore, catcher Ali Sanchez made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “One pitch, one day, one blessing at a time🙏🗽”

Brendan Beck, Bradley Hanner, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Lombard Jr. and the New York Yankees were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Sanchez

Sanchez is in the middle of his first season with the Yankees.

He has also spent time with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox over five years at the MLB level.

Right now, Sanchez is batting .267 with 16 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and six runs in 36 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).

Looking At The Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are at the bottom of the American League East with a 61-63 record in 124 games.

They are 32-30 in 62 games at home.