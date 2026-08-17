New York Yankees Catcher Ali Sanchez Sends Out 9-Word Post Before Orioles Series

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Ali Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
They will resume action when they visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.
Most recently, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays by a score of 4-3 on Sunday (which snapped a three-game losing skid).
Ali Sanchez Sends Out 9-Word Post Before Orioles Series
GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Ali Sánchez #39 after batting him in on a two-run home run in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Ahead of their series with Baltimore, catcher Ali Sanchez made a post to Instagram.
He wrote: “One pitch, one day, one blessing at a time🙏🗽”
Right now, Sanchez is batting .267 with 16 hits, one home run, seven RBIs and six runs in 36 games.
GettyAli Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run single in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
GettyBen Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).
Looking At The Orioles Right Now
GettyPete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles runs the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.
The Orioles are at the bottom of the American League East with a 61-63 record in 124 games.
They are 32-30 in 62 games at home.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Monday, the New York Yankees are off following a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.They will resume action when they visit the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.Most recently, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays by a score of 4-3 on Sunday (which snapped a three-game losing skid).Ali Sanchez Sends Out […]
New York Yankees Catcher Ali Sanchez Sends Out 9-Word Post Before Orioles Series