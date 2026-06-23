New York Yankees Player Suffers Injury During Tigers Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They lost by a score of 5-3.

Ali Sánchez had one double and one strikeout in two at-bats.

However, he exited with an injury.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Tough blow for Ali Sánchez, who had has had some success at the plate since coming up. Took 97.9 mph to his right wrist.”

Ali Sánchez Update After Injury On Monday

After the game, the Yankees announced the latest on Sánchez.

Via Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “X-rays were negative on Ali Sanchez’s right wrist, but he is headed for a CT scan to see if anything else going on.”

Sánchez is in his first season with the Yankees.

He had been batting .316 with six hits, three RBIs and two runs in 10 games.

Before the Yankees, the 29-year-old had stops with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals over five total seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the injury when it first happened:

@DanRantz99: “Poor guy. Finally gets a look and he’s playing well and then this happens”

@BPCrewNJ: “Okay make a trade ASAP. Go get Ruiz, Goodman, anyone”

@derrickadel: “They’re trying to take the only good thing we have going away from us”

@MannieVee_: “Yankees can’t ever have anything nice 😭”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

That said, they are still at the top of the American League East with a 46-31 record in 77 games.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “This is the first 3-game losing streak for the Yankees since May 20-22”

Following two more games with the Tigers, the Yankees will head to Fenway Park for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Thursday.