Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Player Suffers Injury During Tigers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Detroit Tigers in Michigan.

They lost by a score of 5-3.

Ali Sánchez had one double and one strikeout in two at-bats.

However, he exited with an injury.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Tough blow for Ali Sánchez, who had has had some success at the plate since coming up. Took 97.9 mph to his right wrist.”

Ali Sánchez Update After Injury On Monday

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the game, the Yankees announced the latest on Sánchez.

Via Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “X-rays were negative on Ali Sanchez’s right wrist, but he is headed for a CT scan to see if anything else going on.”

Sánchez is in his first season with the Yankees.

He had been batting .316 with six hits, three RBIs and two runs in 10 games.

Before the Yankees, the 29-year-old had stops with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals over five total seasons.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees his hit by a pitch in the seventh inning in front of Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Here’s what people were saying about the injury when it first happened:

@DanRantz99: “Poor guy. Finally gets a look and he’s playing well and then this happens”

@BPCrewNJ: “Okay make a trade ASAP. Go get Ruiz, Goodman, anyone”

@derrickadel: “They’re trying to take the only good thing we have going away from us”

@MannieVee_: “Yankees can’t ever have anything nice 😭”

Yankees Right Now

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two run home run in the seventh inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Yankees are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

That said, they are still at the top of the American League East with a 46-31 record in 77 games.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote: “This is the first 3-game losing streak for the Yankees since May 20-22”

Following two more games with the Tigers, the Yankees will head to Fenway Park for a series with the Boston Red Sox that starts on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Player Suffers Injury During Tigers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x