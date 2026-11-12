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3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current Team

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Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 17: Scott Effross #57 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Angels won 4-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have an important offseason ahead of them.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, it is clear that New York should look to upgrade its roster in a real way this offseason.

Now, with the offseason just getting started, a former Yankees pitcher has become a free agent.

3-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Released By Current Team

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Scott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A former New York Yankees pitcher has hit the free agent market.

This is because the Seattle Mariners have released former New York pitcher Scott Effross.

RHP Scott Effross elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Effross becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season in the minors. In 40 minor league games this season split between Single-A Lakeland, Triple-A Toledo, and Triple-A Tacoma, he had a 5-1 record, a 4.33 ERA, and 36 strikeouts.

Effross did not make an MLB appearance during the 2026 season.

Looking Back at Effross’ Time With the Yankees

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Scott Effross #59 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-5. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Effross appeared in three seasons with the Yankees: 2022, 2024, and 2025.

In 27 games with New York over that span, Effross posted a 0-0 record, a 5.06 ERA, and 20 strikeouts.

Effross’ best season with New York was in 2022. This is because he had a 2.13 ERA in 13 games for New York that campaign.

He missed the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. From there, he had a 5.40 ERA in three games for New York in 2024 and then an 8.44 ERA in games in 2025.

Effross last pitched at the major league level during the 2025 season.

 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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