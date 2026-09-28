New York Yankees Fans Send Love To Michael Kay Amid Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the New York Yankees were supposed to finish their regular season against the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

However, the game was canceled (due to weather).

They will finish the regular season with 161 games played.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “In coordination with Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees have announced that today’s Yankees-Orioles game (Sunday, September 27) will not be played due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled.”

Yankees Fans Send Love To Michael Kay

Also on Sunday, legendary broadcaster (for YES Network) Michael Kay made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “The end of year 35 in one of the most treasured booths in all of sports. Thank you all so much for allowing a kid from the Bronx to live out his childhood dream and letting me be a small connection to your team.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@felixnewyork: “The GOAT 🙌”

@jessgiacobbe: “❤️ Always an amazing listen.”

@yankeesheaven: “The best !!! ❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”

@tyler__freire: “Great work as always Mr. Kay 🫡”

@jamiepennetta: “My hero”

@wilman_bonilla74: “Loved hearing your voice almost everyday best announcer in all of mlb🫶”

@thekmbs: “You are the best! Here’s to a great post season ⚾️”

@lulu1477: “Thank you for another great season! Listening to you, O’Neill and Cone in the booth is straight up gold! 💕🔥🙏🏻”

@giofrombrothers: “The best! Thanks for working hard for us fans! Saw you in the dugout the other day looking over cc’s induction and u were in such a zone , Aaron Boone came over and scared ya to say hello lol ! People never see the hard work u put in, glad I saw it first hand! Thank you.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees (93-68) finished the year as the second-place team in the American League East.

They will host the Boston Red Sox for their playoff series this week.