New York Yankees Send Viral Message To Knicks After NBA Finals

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 94-90.

With the victory, they have now won their first NBA Championship since the 1973 season.

SNY’s Ian Begley wrote: “Behind 45 points from Jalen Brunson, Knicks win in San Antonio to clinch franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years. Masterpiece from the NYK captain, who had 15 in fourth to help NYK rebound from 7-pt deficit. Massive offensive rebound from Mitchell Robinson late helped seal game”

After the game, the New York Yankees sent out a message for the Knicks.

Their post had over 15,000 likes in less than two hours.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Start Spreading the News! Congratulations @nyknicks 🗞️🔥”

Many fans of the Knicks are also supporters of the Yankees in baseball.

For the Yankees, they have been unable to win a title since the 2009 season when they still had Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez on the roster.

Fans React

Here’s what people were saying in response to the post from the Yankees:

@alyssapaige25: “We got next? Please?”

@Christian_NYYST: “Now it’s your turn. No more excuses. We want 28 this year.”

@VolpeEnjoyer_: “NEW YORK IS A CHAMPION CITY🧡🧡🧡🧡💙💙💙💙”

@jsinacore007: “Knicks are Champs and the Yankees are officially back in 1st place!”

@shan24x7: “This is how a Captain shows up in the clutch”

@evirgil_sports: “Now it’s your turn. Make the Skubal trade & go beat LA!”

@ccyankeechick82: “Now it’s your turn to get another championship for New York!”

@coreyyanks: “your guys’ turn now!!!! 2026 WORLD SERIES BELONGS IN THE BRONX”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will close out their series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon in Canada.

They are currently at the top of the American League East with a 42-27 record in 69 games.