New York Yankees Player Sends Out Emotional Post Amid Blue Jays Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees won by a score of 4-3 (and avoided getting swept).

New York Yankees Player Sends Out Emotional Post

During the series, Bradley Hanner made his MLB debut.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on August 11): “The New York Yankees are calling up right-handed reliever Bradley Hanner, sources tell ESPN. Hanner, 27, has a 2.10 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 51.1 innings at Triple-A. A 21st-round pick in 2019, Hanner will make his major league debut when Aaron Boone calls his number.”

Hanner pitched one inning (and allowed one run) with two strikeouts.

Following his debut, he made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Hanner wrote: “8/14/26

Hard to put this one into words.

I’ve dreamed about playing in the big leagues for as long as I can remember, and after a lot of years, a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of people behind me, I finally got the chance to live it.

I can’t thank my family enough for everything they’ve done for me. They’ve been with me every step of the way. To my wife, friends, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey thank you.

Above all, thank you God for giving me the strength, opportunity, and people around me to make this dream a reality.

Go Yankees 🗽⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@chris_brady20: “Absolute stud! Couldn’t be more excited for you!”

Christian Cairo: “much deserved Sheriff! Congratulations brother!”

@garrettstalls: “No one can take it from you! Congrats!”

@will_dawson44: “Let’s goooo proud of you man!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They will now visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night (following an off day on Monday).