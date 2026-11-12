NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees embrace before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.
One of the bright spots on the team was the play of Cody Bellinger (especially as a fielder).
New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post
Bellinger recently won a Gold Glove (and Platinum Glove) award.
MLB wrote (on November 6): “Cody Bellinger adds the Rawlings Platinum Glove to his crowded trophy case 🏆 He joins Jose Trevino (2022) as the only Yankees to win the Platinum Glove in the 16-year history of the award.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees had a strong regular season where they won 93 games.That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.One of the bright spots on the team was the play of Cody Bellinger (especially as a fielder).New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostBellinger recently won a Gold Glove (and […]
New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News