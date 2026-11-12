New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season where they won 93 games.

That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

One of the bright spots on the team was the play of Cody Bellinger (especially as a fielder).

New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Bellinger recently won a Gold Glove (and Platinum Glove) award.

MLB wrote (on November 6): “Cody Bellinger adds the Rawlings Platinum Glove to his crowded trophy case 🏆 He joins Jose Trevino (2022) as the only Yankees to win the Platinum Glove in the 16-year history of the award.”

Bellinger then sent out a post to Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote: “What a night”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ashley Rodón: “🔥🔥🔥”

JC Escarra: “🥹🥹”

Jameson Taillon: “🐶”