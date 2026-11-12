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New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Cody Bellinger #35 and manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees embrace before game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong regular season where they won 93 games.

That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

One of the bright spots on the team was the play of Cody Bellinger (especially as a fielder).

New York Yankees Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees watches his three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Bellinger recently won a Gold Glove (and Platinum Glove) award.

MLB wrote (on November 6): “Cody Bellinger adds the Rawlings Platinum Glove to his crowded trophy case 🏆 He joins Jose Trevino (2022) as the only Yankees to win the Platinum Glove in the 16-year history of the award.”

Bellinger then sent out a post to Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote: “What a night”

Comments On His Post

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts to hitting a 2-run home run in the fourth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ashley Rodón: “🔥🔥🔥”

JC Escarra: “🥹🥹”

Jameson Taillon: “🐶”

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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