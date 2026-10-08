New York Yankees Player Sends Out Post Immediately After Season

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees had their 2026 season come to an end.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (and got swept in the ALDS).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Yankees Player Sends Out Post Immediately After Season

Right after the season (on Thursday), Ali Sánchez made a post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Insist, persist, resist and never give up 🙌🏼 Thank God for this 2026 🙏”

Looking At Sánchez

Sánchez had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Yankees.

He appeared in one playoff game.

During the regular season, Sánchez batted .244 with 21 hits, one home run, eight RBIs and seven runs in 51 games.

The 29-year-old became the backup to Austin Wells during the middle of the year.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on June 6: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees signed C Ali Sánchez (#39) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

Sánchez has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 181 games.

They last won a World Series title in 2009.