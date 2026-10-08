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New York Yankees Player Sends Out Post Immediately After Season

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Ali Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees had their 2026 season come to an end.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 (and got swept in the ALDS).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The best team in the league finishes the sweep and heads to the ALCS. A game-tying Anthony Volpe home run was overturned because of fan interference, and the Rays held their one-run lead for the final 10 outs. The Yankees haven’t won a title in 17 years.”

Yankees Player Sends Out Post Immediately After Season

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Right after the season (on Thursday), Ali Sánchez made a post to Instagram.

He wrote (translated to English): “Insist, persist, resist and never give up 🙌🏼 Thank God for this 2026 🙏”

Looking At Sánchez

GettyAli Sanchez #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run single in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City.

Sánchez had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Yankees.

He appeared in one playoff game.

During the regular season, Sánchez batted .244 with 21 hits, one home run, eight RBIs and seven runs in 51 games.

The 29-year-old became the backup to Austin Wells during the middle of the year.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on June 6: “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees signed C Ali Sánchez (#39) to a Major League contract and selected him to the active roster.”

GettyAli Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sánchez has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 181 games.

They last won a World Series title in 2009.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Player Sends Out Post Immediately After Season

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