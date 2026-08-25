MLB Insider Sticks Up For Giancarlo Stanton Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Houston Astros in the Bronx.

The Yankees most recently beat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 8-3 on Sunday.

Insider Sticks Up For Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees will play another series without Giancarlo Stanton, as he has been out of action since April 24.

MLB.com wrote (on August 22): “Sustained a “moderate” left calf strain after falling while running bases Aug. 20. Had been nearing the recovery of a right calf strain. Manager Aaron Boone said the club is “not ruling anything out” but acknowledged it will be difficult for Stanton to return in time to contribute this season.”

In a recent episode of Pinstripe Post, Joel Sherman spoke about Stanton.

Sherman (via New York Post Sports): “Does the average Yankee fan think that Giancarlo Stanton actually doesn’t want to play Major League Baseball? Let’s just take it from a selfish personal reason: He wants to get to 500 homers. That gives him his best chance to make the Hall of Fame… Part of his candidacy already is that he’s been an exceptional postseason hitter, so if he were able to add to that, that also would help his legacy. And I’m here to tell you that he burns to want to win a championship for himself and for the others. He wants to do it here. He has become kind of the wise man of their clubhouse, he has brought great leadership as far as maturity to the other players. That’s obviously a lot easier done when you’re playing than when you’re not playing… I don’t expect people to have sympathy for somebody making $25 million a year and living the professional baseball life. But to kind of stomp on a grave there… I mean, there’s a not 0% chance that he can’t play Major League Baseball anymore. He simply can’t get his body healthy to sustain anything. And I assume he wants to continue to do it.”

Looking At Stanton

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th season with New York.