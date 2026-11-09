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Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees follows through on his third inning triple against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, they were swept in the ALDS.

The Yankees have now lost in the ALDS in each of the past two seasons.

Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Still A Free Agent

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees fields a ground ball and throws to first in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Back in August, a former Yankees shortstop became a free agent.

As of November 9, Andrew Velazquez still remains available to be signed by any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “SS Andrew Velazquez elected free agency.”

GettyAndrew Velazquez #45 of the Kansas City Royals tags out James Outman #43 of the Detroit Tigers on a steal attempt in the fifth inning at Comerica Park on July 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Velazquez made his return to the MLB this past season when he appeared in six games for the Kansas City Royals.

Looking At Velazquez’s Time In New York

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after grounding out in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 09, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Velazquez spent part of the 2021 season with the Yankees.

That year, he appeared in 28 games.

His batting average was .224 with one home run, six RBIs, 11 runs and four stolen bases.

GettyAndrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a RBI infield single in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 18, 2021 in New York City.

Velazquez was also born in the Bronx.

He later returned to the franchise (but did not appear in an MLB game).

MLB.com wrote (on November 6, 2025): “SS Andrew Velazquez elected free agency.”

Looking At Velazquez’s Other Stops In MLB

GettyAndrew Velazquez #4 of the Los Angeles Angels rounds the bases as he hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 23, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Velazquez was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees and Royals, he has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels over seven seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Still A Free Agent After Release

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