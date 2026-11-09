Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Still A Free Agent After Release

The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

With the loss, they were swept in the ALDS.

The Yankees have now lost in the ALDS in each of the past two seasons.

Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Still A Free Agent

Back in August, a former Yankees shortstop became a free agent.

As of November 9, Andrew Velazquez still remains available to be signed by any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “SS Andrew Velazquez elected free agency.”

Velazquez made his return to the MLB this past season when he appeared in six games for the Kansas City Royals.

Looking At Velazquez’s Time In New York

Velazquez spent part of the 2021 season with the Yankees.

That year, he appeared in 28 games.

His batting average was .224 with one home run, six RBIs, 11 runs and four stolen bases.

Velazquez was also born in the Bronx.

He later returned to the franchise (but did not appear in an MLB game).

MLB.com wrote (on November 6, 2025): “SS Andrew Velazquez elected free agency.”

Looking At Velazquez’s Other Stops In MLB

Velazquez was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees and Royals, he has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels over seven seasons at the MLB level.