Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Despite another disappointing end to a season, the eYankees are bringing back Aaron Boone for his 10th season at the helm.

Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Will Be A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player will be a free agent this winter.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (most recently with the Boston Red Sox) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He finished the 2026 season batting .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.

Looking At Kiner-Falefa With The Yankees

Kiner-Falefa played two seasons for the Yankees (2022-23).

He had been acquired in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2022): “New York Yankees traded C Gary Sanchez and 3B Gio Urshela to Minnesota Twins for 3B Josh Donaldson, 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt.”