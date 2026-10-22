Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees at bat during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 6-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
He finished the 2026 season batting .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.
Looking At Kiner-Falefa With The Yankees
Kiner-Falefa played two seasons for the Yankees (2022-23).
He had been acquired in a trade.
MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2022): “New York Yankees traded C Gary Sanchez and 3B Gio Urshela to Minnesota Twins for 3B Josh Donaldson, 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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