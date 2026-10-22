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Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees at bat during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 6-0. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason.

They got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Despite another disappointing end to a season, the eYankees are bringing back Aaron Boone for his 10th season at the helm.

Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Will Be A Free Agent

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #2 of the Boston Red Sox attempting to steal third in the top of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 10, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Yankees player will be a free agent this winter.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (most recently with the Boston Red Sox) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He finished the 2026 season batting .242 with 39 hits, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs and eight stolen bases in 66 games.

Looking At Kiner-Falefa With The Yankees

GettyIsiah Kiner-Falefa #12 of the New York Yankees runs to first during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Kiner-Falefa played two seasons for the Yankees (2022-23).

He had been acquired in a trade.

MLB.com wrote (on March 13, 2022): “New York Yankees traded C Gary Sanchez and 3B Gio Urshela to Minnesota Twins for 3B Josh Donaldson, 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa and C Ben Rortvedt.”

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: New York Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas #67 talks with Isiah Kiner-Falefa #12 as he stands on third base in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees drove in Kiner-Falefa with a sacrifice fly to win the game. The New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Yankees Shortstop Will Be A Free Agent This Winter

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