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New York Yankees Officially Sign 18-Year-Old To $2.5 Million Deal

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They lost by a score of 2-1 on Friday night.

New York Yankees Officially Sign 18-Year-Old

GettyNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier this month, the Yankees selected Sean Duncan in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 63rd pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Yankees select Terry Fox (BC) left-handed pitcher Sean Duncan, No. 66 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been announced that Duncan has signed a deal with the Yankees.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com wrote: “2nd rd-er Sean Duncan officially signed w/@Yankees for $2,497,500 (pick 63 value =$1,451,700). Projectable HS LHP from British Columbia might’ve gone in 1st rd if not for TJ surgery. Excellent 3-pitch mix, more to come, from @VandyBoys recruit @MLBDraft”

Social Media On Duncan

GettyNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Here’s what people have been saying about Duncan:

@NYY_Prospects: “As anticipated, the Yankees had to pony up for Duncan. That’s $1,045,800 overslot. That puts them $549,600 in the red in terms of savings, albeit with only 7 players’ signing bonuses revealed. But remember, the 105% rule means they can be as much as $367,000 over at the end.”

@VirginiaYankee1: “Wow. Didn’t expect that big of an overslot. But very happy to have him in the fold”

@cai_rogers7: “All 4 of the Yankees HS prep picks have officially signed! Huge news! 2nd rounder Sean Duncan (LHP) 6th rounder Andrew Gonzales (INF) 13th rounder Lee Garris (OF) 15th rounder William Cutshall (INF) Very possible the Yankees are able to sign every member of the 2026 draft class…”

Yankees Right Now

GettyJose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees looks on after flying out to center field during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

With Friday’s loss, the Yankees dropped to 54-43 in 97 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They remain 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Officially Sign 18-Year-Old To $2.5 Million Deal

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