New York Yankees Officially Sign 18-Year-Old To $2.5 Million Deal

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx for the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They lost by a score of 2-1 on Friday night.

New York Yankees Officially Sign 18-Year-Old

Earlier this month, the Yankees selected Sean Duncan in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 63rd pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Yankees select Terry Fox (BC) left-handed pitcher Sean Duncan, No. 66 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

It’s now been announced that Duncan has signed a deal with the Yankees.

Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com wrote: “2nd rd-er Sean Duncan officially signed w/@Yankees for $2,497,500 (pick 63 value =$1,451,700). Projectable HS LHP from British Columbia might’ve gone in 1st rd if not for TJ surgery. Excellent 3-pitch mix, more to come, from @VandyBoys recruit @MLBDraft”

Social Media On Duncan

Here’s what people have been saying about Duncan:

@NYY_Prospects: “As anticipated, the Yankees had to pony up for Duncan. That’s $1,045,800 overslot. That puts them $549,600 in the red in terms of savings, albeit with only 7 players’ signing bonuses revealed. But remember, the 105% rule means they can be as much as $367,000 over at the end.”

@VirginiaYankee1: “Wow. Didn’t expect that big of an overslot. But very happy to have him in the fold”

@cai_rogers7: “All 4 of the Yankees HS prep picks have officially signed! Huge news! 2nd rounder Sean Duncan (LHP) 6th rounder Andrew Gonzales (INF) 13th rounder Lee Garris (OF) 15th rounder William Cutshall (INF) Very possible the Yankees are able to sign every member of the 2026 draft class…”

Yankees Right Now

With Friday’s loss, the Yankees dropped to 54-43 in 97 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They remain 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.