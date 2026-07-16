New York Yankees Sign 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Dodgers Series

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will return to action when they host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They went into the All-Star break riding a four-game winning streak.

New York Yankees Sign 23-Year-Old Pitcher

Earlier this week, the Yankees selected David Leslie in the 9th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

According to Baseball America, Leslie has now signed a deal with the Yankees.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “9th-round pick RHP David Leslie has signed for $37,500, according to the Baseball America tracker. That saves the Yankees $167,000 against his slot value. They have a net savings of $496,200 with Dietz’s underslot, as well.”

Social Media On Leslie

Here’s what people have been saying about Leslie this week: