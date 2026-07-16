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New York Yankees Sign 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Dodgers Series

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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees will return to action when they host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

They went into the All-Star break riding a four-game winning streak.

New York Yankees Sign 23-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyNew York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.

Earlier this week, the Yankees selected David Leslie in the 9th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

According to Baseball America, Leslie has now signed a deal with the Yankees.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “9th-round pick RHP David Leslie has signed for $37,500, according to the Baseball America tracker. That saves the Yankees $167,000 against his slot value. They have a net savings of $496,200 with Dietz’s underslot, as well.”

Social Media On Leslie

Here’s what people have been saying about Leslie this week:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Sign 23-Year-Old Pitcher Before Dodgers Series

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