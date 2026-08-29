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New York Yankees Sign 6-Year MLB Player Amid Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Vice President, General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to introducing Aaron Boone as New York Yankee manager at Yankee Stadium on December 6, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees signed six-year MLB outfielder Jarred Kelenic to a minor-league deal during their series against the Boston Red Sox, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. He will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Via Hoch on X: The Yankees have signed Jarred Kelenic to a Minor League contract. Reporting to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York Yankees Sign 6-Year MLB Player Jarred Kelenic

Texas Rangers v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Jarred Kelenic #25 of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single during the top of the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on August 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

Kelenic elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock by the Texas Rangers earlier this week.

The outfielder began the season with the Chicago White Sox. Kelenic slashed .219/.313/.288 with one home runs and six RBI in 36 games between Chicago and Texas this year.

Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 18: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Chicago White Sox warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Maddy Grassy/Getty Images)

He has recorded innings at all three outfield positions in the majors in 2026.

The outfielder has put up impressive numbers at the Triple-A level this season, slashing .310/.408/.584 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI.

Looking at Yankees’ Minor-League OF Jarred Kelenic’s MLB Career

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves dives and catches a line out by Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies to lead off the ninth inning at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Mets selected Kelenic in the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Waukesha West High School in Wisconsin.

In the 2018-19 offseason, the Mets traded Kelenic and several other players to the Seattle Mariners for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz and legendary second baseman Robinson Cano.

Many viewed Kelenic as one of the best prospects in the game for a while.

Unfortunately, Kelenic never lived up to the prospect hype. He made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2021. The outfielder hit an abysmal .181/.265/.350 over 93 games in his rookie season.

Kelenic’s struggles continued in 2022. He appeared in only 54 games with Seattle and slashed .141/.221/.313.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 03: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kelenic had a solid 2023 season at the plate with the Mariners, hitting .253/.327/.419 over 105 games. But still, those numbers aren’t anywhere near what many expected him to produce in the majors.

The Mariners parted ways with Kelenic after the 2023 season, trading the outfielder, left-hander Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Atlanta Braves for right-handers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

Kelenic appeared in 131 games with the Braves in 2024 and just 24 with the club in 2025. During his time with Atlanta, Kelenic slashed .222/.279/.381.

The Braves outrighted Kelenic off the roster this past offseason, allowing him to sign with the White Sox.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Sign 6-Year MLB Player Amid Red Sox Series

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