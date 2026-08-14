New York Yankees Sign 7-Year MLB Player Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series in Canada.

The Yankees most recently lost to the Seattle Mariners by a score of 1-0 on Thursday in the Bronx.

That said, they still won the series (taking two out of three).

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 3-1.

Yankees Sign 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Blue Jays, news came out that the Yankees had signed Justin Topa.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote: “Angel Chivilli has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce. Also, Mitch Garver has joined SWB, and the Yankees signed RHP Justin Topa to a minor league contract.”

Topa has gone 0-1 with an 8.05 ERA in 23 games for the Minnesota Twins this season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “RHP Justin Topa assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.”

Looking At Topa

Topa was picked in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent seven seasons at the MLB level with the Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners (and Twins).

Over 172 career games, the 35-year-old has gone 6-11 with a 4.27 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Topa Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Gary Phillips: “Justin Topa had an 8.05 ERA over 19 IP with the Twins this season. Solid groundball rate (57.4), but that’s about it.”

@NYY_Prospects: “Angel Chivilli has been put on IL in Scranton. Replacing him on the roster is a previously unreported MiLB signing of Justin Topa, a 35 y/o RHP with 168.2 career innings in MLB, including a bad stint with Minnesota earlier this year.”

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have signed Justin Topa to an MiLB deal, per the Scranton RailRiders transactions log. A New York native (Binghamton), the 35-year-old had an 8.05 ERA in 23 outings this season for the Twins.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 68-53 record in 121 games.

They are 37-26 in 63 games away from the Bronx.