The New York Yankees are in the middle of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Yankees won Game 1 of the series 9-5 on Monday.

Game 2 is slated to start at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Before the matchup, the Yankees signed an eight-year MLB catcher.

New York Yankees Sign 8-Year MLB Catcher Amid White Sox Series

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote on X: “The Yankees have signed veteran catcher Christian Bethancourt to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the @swbrailrider.”

The Chicago Cubs released Bethancourt, who can also play first base, on July 17.

The Yankees have made it clear they want to add more catching depth before the trade deadline. While signing Bethancourt is a solid depth move, the team still may want to add a catcher with more offensive prowess.

More About New Yankees Catcher Christian Bethancourt

Bethancourt, 34, signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2008.

The catcher made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2013. He appeared in 80 games with the club from 2013-15.

The Braves traded Bethancourt to the San Diego Padres for right-hander Casey Kelly and catcher Ricardo Rodriguez during the 2015-16 offseason. He appeared in 73 games with the Padres in 2016 and eight in 2017.

After 2017, Bethancourt didn’t return to the majors until 2022, when he played with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays. He spent the 2023 season with the Rays, then appeared in games with the Miami Marlins and Cubs in 2024. He hasn’t played in a big-league game in two seasons.

During his MLB career, Bethancourt has accumulated 1.4 bWAR with a .229/.259/.362 slash line, 35 home runs, 60 doubles and 135 RBI across 427 games.

Bethancourt represented Panama in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classics. He went 4-for-13 in this year’s WBC.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 62-43. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot. The club has the best run differential in baseball at +88.