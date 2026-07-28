NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: General Manager of the New York Yankees Brian Cashman speaks to guests at the "Give a Hoot" event a fundraiser for the Taylor Hooton Foundation hosted by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
The Yankees won Game 1 of the series 9-5 on Monday.
Game 2 is slated to start at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Before the matchup, the Yankees signed an eight-year MLB catcher.
New York Yankees Sign 8-Year MLB Catcher Amid White Sox Series
GettySAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – MARCH 09: Christian Bethancourt #22 of Team Panama celebrates after hitting an RBI single against Team Colombia during the eighth inning at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on March 09, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs released Bethancourt, who can also play first base, on July 17.
The Yankees have made it clear they want to add more catching depth before the trade deadline. While signing Bethancourt is a solid depth move, the team still may want to add a catcher with more offensive prowess.
More About New Yankees Catcher Christian Bethancourt
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 23: Christian Bethancourt #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays tags out Jurickson Profar #29 of the Colorado Rockies at the plate during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field on August 23, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Bethancourt, 34, signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves in 2008.
The catcher made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2013. He appeared in 80 games with the club from 2013-15.
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Christian Bethancourt #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after scoring during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Braves traded Bethancourt to the San Diego Padres for right-hander Casey Kelly and catcher Ricardo Rodriguez during the 2015-16 offseason. He appeared in 73 games with the Padres in 2016 and eight in 2017.
After 2017, Bethancourt didn’t return to the majors until 2022, when he played with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays. He spent the 2023 season with the Rays, then appeared in games with the Miami Marlins and Cubs in 2024. He hasn’t played in a big-league game in two seasons.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 29: Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds slides safely into home plate against Christian Bethancourt #60 of the Chicago Cubs during the tenth inning of a game at Wrigley Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Reds defeated the Cubs 3-0. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
During his MLB career, Bethancourt has accumulated 1.4 bWAR with a .229/.259/.362 slash line, 35 home runs, 60 doubles and 135 RBI across 427 games.
Bethancourt represented Panama in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classics. He went 4-for-13 in this year’s WBC.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Yankees have the second-best record in the American League at 62-43. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.
New York holds the first American League Wild Card spot. The club has the best run differential in baseball at +88.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Sign 8-Year MLB Catcher Amid White Sox Series