Recent New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Recent Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a recent Yankees player had signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB.com wrote: “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com added: “OF Pablo Reyes assigned to Salt Lake Bees.”

Looking At Reyes

Reyes has spent seven seasons in the MLB, most recently playing for the New York Yankees in 2025.

In addition to New York, Reyes also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

His longest stint was with the Pirates (two seasons).

Over 257 career games, the 32-year-old is batting .245 with 135 hits, eight home runs, 56 RBIs, 76 runs and 14 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance with the Angels.

Reyes had started out the 2026 season playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-41 record in 91 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 27-21 in 48 games on the road).

Angels Right Now

The Angels are the last-place team in the American League West with a 36-56 record in 92 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a series with Texas Rangers).