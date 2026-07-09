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Recent New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Pablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees walks out of the cage after hitting during batting practice before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Recent Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees hits during batting practice before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a recent Yankees player had signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB.com wrote: “Los Angeles Angels signed free agent OF Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com added: “OF Pablo Reyes assigned to Salt Lake Bees.”

Looking At Reyes

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the New York Yankees reacts after grounding out to end the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 01, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Reyes has spent seven seasons in the MLB, most recently playing for the New York Yankees in 2025.

In addition to New York, Reyes also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

His longest stint was with the Pirates (two seasons).

GettyPablo Reyes #19 of the Boston Red Sox at bat against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over 257 career games, the 32-year-old is batting .245 with 135 hits, eight home runs, 56 RBIs, 76 runs and 14 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance with the Angels.

Reyes had started out the 2026 season playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 19, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-41 record in 91 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are 27-21 in 48 games on the road).

Angels Right Now

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels takes the field prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Angels are the last-place team in the American League West with a 36-56 record in 92 games.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a series with Texas Rangers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent New York Yankees Player Signs With New MLB Team

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