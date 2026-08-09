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Pundit Makes Devastating Aaron Judge Prediction Amid Injury To Yankees Star

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts to hitting a 2-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

After a 3-2 victory on Friday, they won by a score of 5-4 on Saturday.

They will now look to go for the three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1 on Sunday. 

Pundit Makes Aaron Judge Prediction

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees gets ready to bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge, as the three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

According to the site, Judge could still return to action in August.

That said, Bill Simmons is not optimistic about Judge’s chances at returning.

Simmons (via The Bill Simmons Podcast on August 4): “We might not see Aaron Judge again this year… He’s got like a major rib injury… I don’t think we’re gonna see him again.”

Getty Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after his seventh inning two run home run against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2025 in New York City.

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with New York).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

While the Yankees have been far from perfect, they have been able to remain in the mix without Judge.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

Following one more game with the Braves, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

They will then remain in the Bronx to host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

They are 29-25 in 54 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Pundit Makes Devastating Aaron Judge Prediction Amid Injury To Yankees Star

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