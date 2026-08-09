Pundit Makes Devastating Aaron Judge Prediction Amid Injury To Yankees Star

On Saturday, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Atlanta Braves in the Bronx.

After a 3-2 victory on Friday, they won by a score of 5-4 on Saturday.

They will now look to go for the three-game sweep on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: The Yankees lost 2-1 on Sunday.

Pundit Makes Aaron Judge Prediction

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge, as the three-time MVP has been out since May 31 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Cleared for light exercises, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, after undergoing imaging Aug. 4. Performed on-field running Aug. 5. Rib is not completely healed but this is a first step toward baseball activities; Judge has not swung a bat since May 31.”

According to the site, Judge could still return to action in August.

That said, Bill Simmons is not optimistic about Judge’s chances at returning.

Simmons (via The Bill Simmons Podcast on August 4): “We might not see Aaron Judge again this year… He’s got like a major rib injury… I don’t think we’re gonna see him again.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

He is in the middle of his 11th season at the MLB level (all with New York).

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

While the Yankees have been far from perfect, they have been able to remain in the mix without Judge.

Right now, they are the second-place team in the American League East with a 66-51 record in 117 games.

Following one more game with the Braves, the Yankees will get the day off on Monday.

They will then remain in the Bronx to host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Yankees have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

They are 29-25 in 54 games at home.