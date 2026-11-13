The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.

They have been able to reach the World Series just one time since that year.

Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Dad!!! What a life you’ve created for our family. You’ll always be my North Star. Love you! #GDaddy”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@djpremier: “Happy Born Day Dr. Jeter 🫡🎂”

Darryl Strawberry: “Happy Birthday 🎉”

@patburnett27: “Happy Birthday Dr Jeter! You’re four days before mine! Have a great day!🎂🥳”