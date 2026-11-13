OAKLAND, CA - MAY 26: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands in the dugout before their game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 26, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.
They have been able to reach the World Series just one time since that year.
Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Dad!!! What a life you’ve created for our family. You’ll always be my North Star. Love you! #GDaddy”
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:
@djpremier: “Happy Born Day Dr. Jeter 🫡🎂”
Darryl Strawberry: “Happy Birthday 🎉”
@patburnett27: “Happy Birthday Dr Jeter! You’re four days before mine! Have a great day!🎂🥳”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.They have been able to reach the World Series just one time since that year.Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.She […]
Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post