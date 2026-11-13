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Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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OAKLAND, CA - MAY 26: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands in the dugout before their game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum on May 26, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.

They have been able to reach the World Series just one time since that year.

Sister Of New York Yankees Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyBrielle Saracini and her husband Sean McGuire talk to Derek Jeter during commemorations for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

This week, Jeter’s sister (Sharlee) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Dad!!! What a life you’ve created for our family. You’ll always be my North Star. Love you! #GDaddy”

Comments On Her Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees stands on deck in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals on July11,2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of her post:

@djpremier: “Happy Born Day Dr. Jeter 🫡🎂”

Darryl Strawberry: “Happy Birthday 🎉”

@patburnett27: “Happy Birthday Dr Jeter! You’re four days before mine! Have a great day!🎂🥳”

GettyDerek Jeter of the New York Yankees looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Target Field on July 14, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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