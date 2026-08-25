NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 31: Austin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Houston Astros in New York.
The Yankees had the day off on Monday following an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday (at home).
Former New York Yankees 33-Year-Old Outfielder Released
Also on Tuesday, a recent Yankees player was released by the Tampa Bay Rays.
He had been at the Triple-A level.
MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Durham Bulls released RF Austin Slater.”
GettyAustin Slater #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays bats in the bottom of the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on June 9, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Slater appeared in seven games for the Rays earlier in the year.
Looking At Slater’s Career
GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Austin Slater #29 after scoring a run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025, in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Houston Astros in New York.The Yankees had the day off on Monday following an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday (at home).Former New York Yankees 33-Year-Old Outfielder ReleasedAlso on Tuesday, a recent Yankees player was released by the Tampa Bay Rays.He […]
Former New York Yankees 33-Year-Old Outfielder Released By Current MLB Team