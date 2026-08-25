Former New York Yankees 33-Year-Old Outfielder Released By Current MLB Team

On Tuesday, the Yankees will open up a series with the Houston Astros in New York.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday following an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday (at home).

Former New York Yankees 33-Year-Old Outfielder Released

Also on Tuesday, a recent Yankees player was released by the Tampa Bay Rays.

He had been at the Triple-A level.

MLB.com wrote (on August 25): “Durham Bulls released RF Austin Slater.”

Slater appeared in seven games for the Rays earlier in the year.

Looking At Slater’s Career