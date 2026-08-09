MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Quietly Signing World Series Champion

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Atlanta Braves.

They were unable to complete the sweep, as they lost by a score of 2-1.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Adding Garver

Ahead of their series with the Braves, news came out that the Yankees were signing Mitch Garver.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees signed catcher Mitch Garver to an MiLB deal, who has a .344 OBP and 101 wRC+ against LHP.”

@YankeeLibrarian: “Mitch Garver vs. Austin Wells is a battle of the sub-.600 OPS catchers 😂 It’s not surprising that the Yankees made this move, though. There’s the Tanner Swanson connection, which they love in their catchers. Plus, this Ali Sanchez thing was getting tough — not that Garver has been Jonny Bench.”

@YankeeReport_: “Mitch Garver last 5 seasons vs LHP: 2022: 186 wRC+ 2023: 173 wRC+ 2024: 125 wRC+ 2025: 107 wRC+ 2026: 101 wRC+ A Wells/Garver platoon could be in the works here.”

@tlschwerz: “Source: Catcher Mitch Garver has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees. Will report to @swbrailriders and has an opt out later this month.”

@TalkinYanks: “Yankees sign righty-hitting catcher Mitch Garver to a Minor League deal, per @tlschwerz The 35-year-old Garver was released by the Mariners this week after hitting .175 with a .596 OPS in 50 games this season”

Gary Phillips: “Heard from multiple sources that the #Yankees have signed catcher Mitch Garver to a minor league deal. He’s a right-handed hitter, though he’s had poor numbers against lefties (and overall) this season. Recently released by SEA, he previously worked with Yanks catching director Tanner Swanson in Minnesota.”

Randy Wilkins: “It’s worth the low risk add. Maybe getting back with Swanson will help the defense. I’d rather have him at the plate than Ali Sanchez.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “Cashman said he was being aggressive This is what he meant”

@YankeesNerds: “Can’t be worse than Ali Sanchez. Probably.”

@BobbyMilone29: “Would not shock me if they signed Zack Littell and/or Matt Strahm next The issue is the 40 man is full Garver I think replaces Sanchez on the 40 man soon”

@risucci_rick: “Prior to C Mitch Garver showed up in Seattle, where most hitters go to die, 4 out of his 6 seasons netted OBP #’s of .335, .365, .358, & .370. OPS’s of .995, .875, .749, .870. His worst seasons were: 2020 Covid Season & his 3 seasons in Seattle.”

Looking At Garver

Garver has spent ten seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers (and Mariners).

In 2023, he won the World Series title with the Rangers.

The 35-year-old hit 31 home runs during the 2019 season.