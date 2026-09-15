Son of Yankees’ Early ’00s Infielder Joins Mets

The baseball world is small, and players with the same last name often are related exactly as you think they might be.

Take Miguel Cairo and Christian Cairo, for instance. They are indeed father and son, one a long-time MLB player and the other now trying to make it to the major leagues.

They’re also now connected in their Big Apple presence.

Miguel played for both the Yankees and Mets.

Christian is now the newest member of the Mets’ organization.

The news was made official on Tuesday, with the added detail that Cairo is heading to Triple-A Syracuse:

The Mets claimed infielder Christian Cairo from the Phillies and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Former fourth-round draft pick, has more walks than strikeouts this year at Triple-A. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 15, 2026

Christian Cairo Fast Facts

Christian Cairo was a high school baseball star at Calvary Christian in Clearwater, Florida.

He impressed enough to be a fourth-round pick out of high school by the Cleveland then-Indians. They signed him to a bonus of about $1 million to keep him from his commitment to LSU and instead enter him into pro ball.

Cairo has never really hit at the minor league level, not even reaching .250 with a batting average in a season. But he makes a lot of contact.

He became a free agent after the 2025 season and signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

They designated him for assignment on Sept. 13, and the Mets claimed him on Sept. 15.

This season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Cairo had appeared in 128 games and put up a .2227 average and a .676 OPS. He had 15 doubles, one triple and four home runs. Cairo was 25-for-36 stealing bases.

Somehow, despite his lack of pop, he had worked 90 walks compared to 76 strikeouts. He’s a tough at bat even if it doesn’t end in a hit.

Remembering Miguel Cairo

In some ways, his dad was very similar. Miguel hit better in the big leagues than Christian ever might, with a .264 average, but with only 41 home runs in 1,490 MLB games.

Miguel played parts of three seasons for the Yankees, in which he hit .269 between 2004, 2006 and 2007.

He also spent time in his career with the Cardinals, Devil Rays, Reds, Cubs, Mariners, Mets, Phillies and Blue Jays.

That Mets stint was for 100 games in 2005 when he hit .251.

Cairo broke into the majors in his age-22 season in 1996 and played through his age-38 season in 2012.

Because he was versatile and reliable, Miguel Cairo carved out a long role in the major leagues. That’s the top hope his son could have. Christian doesn’t look destined to be a star, but maybe he can prove to be the guy that just keeps on sticking around for a long time, like his dad.