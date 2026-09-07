Speculation Mounts After New York Yankees Announce Roster Demotion

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Following the game, the Yankees announced a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Rodríguez (who is 23) is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six games.

Speculation Mounts After Roster Demotion

Following the news, many people shared their reactions on social media:

Max Mannis: “Judge? Clarke? Other?”

Gary Phillips: “Could be an option to throw live to Judge tomorrow. #Yankees”

@YankeesFanEarl: “I know everyone wants it but I don’t expect this to be for Judgey. Think Dominguez will go down when it’s time for Judgey”

@LombardIsKing_: “Welcome back Clarke Schmidt”

@Rick12_85: “I’m not saying this is the move for Judge but what I’m saying is that the Yankees BP will have basically 2 full days off and Cam going on Tuesday. Do they really need another arm?”

Greg Joyce: “This is not expected to be for Clarke Schmidt. Boone said earlier today he’ll likely need at least a couple more rehab appearances.”

@aybaybaydelia: “Watch it be like Brendan Beck coming back up”

@omgitschris813: “IF ELMER GOT SENT DOWN… THEN THAT MEANS…”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees will now have the day off on Monday.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will host the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.