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Speculation Mounts After New York Yankees Announce Roster Demotion

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media before game four of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Following the game, the Yankees announced a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Rodríguez (who is 23) is in the middle of his rookie season at the MLB level.

He has gone 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in six games.

Speculation Mounts After Roster Demotion

GettyElmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees reacts after a RBI single from Vaughn Grissom #5 of the Los Angeles Angels scoring Tyler Heineman #31, for a 1-0 Angels lead, during the third inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Following the news, many people shared their reactions on social media:

Max Mannis: “Judge? Clarke? Other?”

Gary Phillips: “Could be an option to throw live to Judge tomorrow. #Yankees”

@YankeesFanEarl: “I know everyone wants it but I don’t expect this to be for Judgey. Think Dominguez will go down when it’s time for Judgey”

GettyElmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees reacts after leaving the game during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@LombardIsKing_: “Welcome back Clarke Schmidt

@Rick12_85: “I’m not saying this is the move for Judge but what I’m saying is that the Yankees BP will have basically 2 full days off and Cam going on Tuesday. Do they really need another arm?”

GettyElmer Rodriguez #71 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Greg Joyce: “This is not expected to be for Clarke Schmidt. Boone said earlier today he’ll likely need at least a couple more rehab appearances.”

@aybaybaydelia: “Watch it be like Brendan Beck coming back up”

@omgitschris813: “IF ELMER GOT SENT DOWN… THEN THAT MEANS…”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAmed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees will now have the day off on Monday.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees will host the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Speculation Mounts After New York Yankees Announce Roster Demotion

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