Yankees’ Spencer Jones Sends Strong Message on Replacing Aaron Judge After Injury News

The New York Yankees have enjoyed a great start to the 2026 campaign, but the wind was taken out of their sails on Friday when it was revealed that superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was headed to the injured list with a fractured right rib. As a result, Judge is set to miss an extended period of time as he recovers from this injury.

New York is going to have a tough challenge on its hands when it comes to finding a way to score runs without its best hitter available. In an effort to help keep the lineup rolling, Spencer Jones was called back up to the majors, and while he alone can’t replace Judge, he knows the team is counting on him to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Spencer Jones is Ready to Help the Yankees During Aaron Judge’s Absence

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Earlier this season, Jones briefly made his major league debut, but after struggling, he was sent back down to the minors. In his first game back against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, Jones went 3-for-3, as he offered a glimpse of what he’s capable of if he can find his footing in the majors.

It goes without saying, though, that replacing Judge is going to be easier said than done. Even when considering his low batting average (.248), Judge still has already racked up 17 home runs and 38 RBIs in 59 games of action. And now that he’s revealed he’s been playing through this injury for well over a month, that could help explain why his batting average is sitting nearly 100 points lower than it was last season.

While Jones will be Judge’s direct replacement in right field, replacing his contributions at the plate is going to be a team-wide task. After finding his way back to the majors for the second time this season, though, Jones is confident that he will be able to live up to his potential and put up the sort of numbers that New York is hoping to see from him.

“I think the first time around, it’s a lot of new information – a lot of new sights, a lot of new things,” Jones said when speaking to reporters. “The last couple of weeks gave me some time to think about things and the way I wanted to play. Being able to internalize that and get the call back was good for me.”

Yankees Must Stay Afloat Until Aaron Judge Can Return to Action

The Yanks don’t have a clear-cut timetable for Judge’s return. The initial step involves him not participating in any baseball activities for four to six weeks, at which point the team will consider the next steps. Judge should be able to return this season, and assuming he can, New York will still have a great shot to make a World Series run.

Staying afloat could prove a challenge, though, unless folks can step up in the lineup. On Friday, Jones’ three-hit performance helped keep the Yankees alive, but at the end of the day, they still suffered a 5-3 loss to the lowly Boston Red Sox. N.Y. will return to action on Saturday as it attempts to avoid suffering a series defeat against its longtime AL East rival.