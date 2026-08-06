Sports Doctor Reveals Brutal Injury News for Yankees’ Aaron Judge

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hasn’t played since all the way back on May 31 due to a stress fracture in his right first rib.

Since he was sidelined due to the injury, speculation has run rampant. Some believe that Judge is due to return in the next couple of weeks. Others are expecting him to miss the rest of the season.

With that being said, no one truly knows when he will make a return to the diamond.

A new update was shared on August 5 that Judge has been cleared to begin light activities. That led to some hope of a return in the near future. Unfortunately, one notable sports doctor isn’t buying that idea.

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Jesse Morse, a sports doctor who has become very popular on social media, spoke out about the latest Judge update. He isn’t expecting to see the Yankees’ superstar return to the field anytime too soon.

“Aaron Judge update. He’s dealing with a stress fracture in his first rib. He’s finally been cleared for upper body resistance training, and outdoor running. That means, that over the past four months Aaron Judge hasn’t been able to run or resistance train. He hasn’t been able to throw. And most importantly, he hasn’t been able to swing a bat,” Morse wrote on X.

He continued on, revealing a troubling return timeline for Judge.

“Do I expect him to return this season? Hopefully yes,” Morse wrote. “But I don’t think it’s two weeks away. I think mid-to-late September is the most realistic return to play. He’s not out of the woods yet.”

Not being able to return until mid-to-late September would be a tough setback. By that point, the postseason would be close to arriving or already underway potentially. New York may have to do without its best player for a considerable amount of time.

New York Got Aggressive at the Trade Deadline in Judge’s Absence

Ahead of the August 3 MLB trade deadline, the Yankees knew that they needed offensive help. With Judge’s status up in the air, New York made a couple of moves.

First, the team went out and acquired first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals. He has hit 24 home runs to go along with 78 RBI so far this year.

Heliot Ramos was another move the Yankees made at the deadline. In 75 games this year, he has hit nine home runs, driven in 34 RBI, and produced a slash line of .260/.300/.418.

Another big move came after the trade deadline. New York decided to call up top prospect George Lombard, who hit a solo home run in his first Major League game.

Hopefully, the Yankees are able to survive until Judge makes his return to the field. The timeline provided by Morse isn’t ideal, but he could still make an impact in the playoffs even if he does miss all the way until mid-to-late December.