Sports Doctor Gives Concerning Aaron Judge Injury Update

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge last played in a game on May 31. A couple of days later, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list with a right rib stress fracture.

On July 18, the Yankees transferred Judge to the 60-day IL and made the move retroactive to his original placement in June.

Judge underwent an MRI during the All-Star break, and there continues to be no firm timeline for when — or if — he’ll return this season.

Sports Doctor Gives Update

One of the more well-known sports doctors, David J. Chao — better known as “ProFootballDoc” — who served as an NFL team physician for more than 17 years, shared a concerning update on Judge after he surpassed the 60-day IL mark.

Back on June 5, Chao said the positives were that Judge wouldn’t require surgery, wasn’t dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and was still expected to return this season. The downside, however, was that he anticipated at least 30 to 40 days of rest and a likely stint on the 60-day IL.

On Wednesday, Chao posted, “60 day IL has lapsed, no resumption of baseball activities yet… At this point, any return this season is good news.”

60 day IL has lapsed

No resumption of baseball activities yet

At this point, any return this season is good news https://t.co/ZpbxNoS3Sx — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 5, 2026

Aaron Boone’s Update on Judge

Boone appeared on “Talkin’ Yanks” on Tuesday and declined to provide a timeline for Judge’s return, but said the reigning AL MVP is beginning to feel better and will undergo another MRI soon.

When they say he needs to go get another MRI, which I think is coming at some point soon here, that’ll be the time,” Boone said on Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of doctors, trainers involved in that and obviously they’re treating him every single day. All I can tell you is I know in talking to Judgy… he started to feel a lot better a few weeks ago when the image showed it was improving, and it feels like over the last couple weeks he feels quite a bit better and that needle continues to move,” he added. “I don’t know the exact date. I think it’s going to be here soon [to get an MRI], and when we know he’s going for the MRI, we will give you that update.”