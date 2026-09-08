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Giancarlo Stanton Return Could Cause Problem For New York Yankees

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees had the day off.

They will now open up a series on Tuesday night with the Colorado Rockies.

All eyes will be on Aaron Judge, as he was activated off the injured list ahead of the game.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Monday: “Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list. • Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment.”

Giancarlo Stanton Return Could Cause Problem

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

While Judge is returning, the Yankees still remain without Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 6): “Sustained a “moderate” left calf strain after falling while running bases Aug. 20. Not officially out for the season; manager Aaron Boone said Sept. 6 that Stanton has continued hitting despite the injury.”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

In a recent episode of BTunleashed, Brandon Tierney made an intriguing statement about Stanton.

Tierney: “I say this with great respect, because I’m a Giancarlo Stanton fans as a human and I do believe that he really wants to be out there and I know that he’s a leader and that he’s well received in that clubhouse and I know that he’s had some really big moments for this team in October… If he were to return, it really complicates what the Yankees would do with their lineup in a bad way… If Stanton were to ever come back, well now it’s like alright well he obviously has to DH… What are you doing with Ben Rice? Ben Rice will play first base. What are you doing with Garcia? Well, he can’t play. Nonsense. Garcia is playing.”

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a two RBI home run against the National League in the fourth inning during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Stanton was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Miami Marlins (and won the 2017 National League MVP Award).

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his 9th year with New York.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Giancarlo Stanton Return Could Cause Problem For New York Yankees

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