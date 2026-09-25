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Latest Giancarlo Stanton Rumor Is Good News For New York Yankees Fans

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MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees meeting with members of the media before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will up their final series of the 2026 regular season (in the Bronx).

The Yankees are coming off a series where they took three out of four games from the Tampa Bay Rays (also at home).

During their series with Tampa Bay, the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton was announced.

MLB.com wrote (on September 24): “Took live at-bats Sept. 23 in Bridgewater, N.J., hitting a home run. Also ran bases Sept. 23. Hit on the field at Yankee Stadium Sept. 24.”

Latest Giancarlo Stanton Rumor Is Good News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Friday’s series, Jomboy made intriguing comments (via Talkin’ Yanks).

He said: “You come here and you talk with people and you just kind of get more nuggets. These are the current things, the hot gossip and the hubbub we’re talking about that seem to be almost locked in place. Fried is pitching Game 1. Schlittler’s pitching Game 2. Yeah. That’s what everyone here is saying. Stanton will be on the postseason roster. That’s what we don’t know that, but we didn’t talk to a single person that thought otherwise. And then McMahon is split. Half the people think, I don’t think he’s going to be on the roster. Other people think, I think he’s starting Game 1 for Fried. And then everyone thinks they’re only going to have 10 pitchers.”

Stanton last played in a game on April 24.

He is batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The former MVP is in the middle of his 9th season playing for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

@russlichti: “If all true we nailed 2/3. Big G on the playoff roster & Lagrange getting a call up today. I have all the confidence in the world with Fried going game 1. Let’s go Yankees!”

@JonyG23: “The thought of big G returning for playoffs after everyone had their farewell videos for him as a Yankee gets me so fired up I could run through a wall”

@KingVikingVolt: “I don’t care what anyone says Big G on that roster is absolutely fire”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Latest Giancarlo Stanton Rumor Is Good News For New York Yankees Fans

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