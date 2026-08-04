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New York Yankees Announced Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Cardinals Series

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MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees meeting with members of the media before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees opened up a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Cubs in Chicago.

Yankees Announced Giancarlo Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Has been hitting and faced live pitching Aug. 3 from Carlos Rodón, then jogged in the Yankee Stadium outfield. Was swinging the bat and made contact. May face Clarke Schmidt on Aug. 4.”

According to the site, Stanton could still return this month.

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Before getting hurt, Stanton was batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th year with the Yankees.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com added: “Giancarlo Stanton took some swings vs. Carlos Rodon in live BP today. “G’s been hitting a ton already, but it’s good to see him outdoors and moving,” Aaron Boone said.”

Social Media On Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@FungoMLB: “IF Stanton returns… and IF he’s effective…. and IF everyone else stays healthy… I could see the #Yankees giving Garcia some reps at 3rd. His poor defense at 2B was due to poor range, not fielding effectiveness.”

@Keith_McPherson: “Unsubscribe me from all Giancarlo Stanton updates idc”

@BobbyMilone29: “Assuming Stanton is going to come back Where does Garcia Play?”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Greg Joyce: “After taking live BP against Carlos Rodón, Giancarlo Stanton is doing some running in the outfield”

@rmny1976: “Don’t care he’s unreliable. Chances of him staying healthy and producing are about 1%”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Cardinals Series

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