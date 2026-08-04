New York Yankees Announced Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Cardinals Series

On Monday, the New York Yankees opened up a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games against the Cubs in Chicago.

Yankees Announced Giancarlo Stanton Update

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Yankees announced the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Has been hitting and faced live pitching Aug. 3 from Carlos Rodón, then jogged in the Yankee Stadium outfield. Was swinging the bat and made contact. May face Clarke Schmidt on Aug. 4.”

According to the site, Stanton could still return this month.

Before getting hurt, Stanton was batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his 9th year with the Yankees.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com added: “Giancarlo Stanton took some swings vs. Carlos Rodon in live BP today. “G’s been hitting a ton already, but it’s good to see him outdoors and moving,” Aaron Boone said.”

Social Media On Stanton

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@FungoMLB: “IF Stanton returns… and IF he’s effective…. and IF everyone else stays healthy… I could see the #Yankees giving Garcia some reps at 3rd. His poor defense at 2B was due to poor range, not fielding effectiveness.”

@Keith_McPherson: “Unsubscribe me from all Giancarlo Stanton updates idc”

@BobbyMilone29: “Assuming Stanton is going to come back Where does Garcia Play?”

Greg Joyce: “After taking live BP against Carlos Rodón, Giancarlo Stanton is doing some running in the outfield”

@rmny1976: “Don’t care he’s unreliable. Chances of him staying healthy and producing are about 1%”