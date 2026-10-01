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New York Yankees Star Will Make $500,000 Bonus If He Wins World Series MVP

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 08, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They are coming off an impressive 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox to win their AL Wild Card Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

Yankees Star Will Make Bonus If He Wins WS MVP

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout after a solo home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Giancarlo Stanton has not played in a game since April 24.

He finished the regular season batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

That said, the former MVP was on the team’s playoff roster against the Red Sox.

It’s worth noting that Stanton could earn a $500,000 bonus if he wins the World Series MVP (h/t Spotrac).

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have made the World Series just one time during Stanton’s tenure with the franchise (2024).

Winning the World Series (and Stanton getting MVP) seems very unlikely at this point.

That said, Stanton is known as being a big-time playoff performer who could end up being the difference maker in a series.

Looking At Stanton

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in New York City.

Stanton was picked in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

In 2017, Stanton hit 59 home runs with 132 RBIs.

The Marlins traded him to the Yankees before the 2018 season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on December 11, 2017: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers.”

The Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 on Saturday in Florida.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Will Make $500,000 Bonus If He Wins World Series MVP

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