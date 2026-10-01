New York Yankees Star Will Make $500,000 Bonus If He Wins World Series MVP

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They are coming off an impressive 9-2 win over the Boston Red Sox to win their AL Wild Card Series.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “New York sweeps Boston in dominant fashion and heads to the division series against top-seeded Tampa Bay. Every starter registered a hit. Cody Bellinger socked a three-run home run. The Yankees did just about everything well. The Red Sox … did not.”

Yankees Star Will Make Bonus If He Wins WS MVP

Giancarlo Stanton has not played in a game since April 24.

He finished the regular season batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

That said, the former MVP was on the team’s playoff roster against the Red Sox.

It’s worth noting that Stanton could earn a $500,000 bonus if he wins the World Series MVP (h/t Spotrac).

The Yankees have made the World Series just one time during Stanton’s tenure with the franchise (2024).

Winning the World Series (and Stanton getting MVP) seems very unlikely at this point.

That said, Stanton is known as being a big-time playoff performer who could end up being the difference maker in a series.

Looking At Stanton

Stanton was picked in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

In 2017, Stanton hit 59 home runs with 132 RBIs.

The Marlins traded him to the Yankees before the 2018 season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on December 11, 2017: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers.”

The Yankees will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 on Saturday in Florida.