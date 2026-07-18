Yankees Star Aaron Judge Reportedly Blocks MLB Legend’s Son On Social Media

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees were supposed to play the second game of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Bronx.

Saturday’s game has been postponed.

The Yankees had been coming off a 2-1 loss on Friday.

Aaron Judge Reportedly Blocks MLB Legend’s Son

The Yankees continue to play without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

He has been out due to injury since May 31.

On Friday, Gary Sheffield Jr. revealed that Judge had blocked him on X.

Reactions To Sheffield Jr.’s Post

@FayeKaname75416 wrote: “Gary…what did you do to deserve this?! 🤣🤣🤣”

Sheffield Jr. responded: “I did nothing, actually. Aaron Judge should spend more time getting this team over the hump than he is on Twitter blocking Yankees fans.”

@cemonroy81 wrote: “😳”

Sheffield Jr. responded: “Do you remember me saying anything remotely critical of Aaron Judge? I don’t and neither does anyone else.”

@HodgyJarid: “Getting blocked by the 2nd best player in baseball. Not sure whether I’d be honored or in disbelief 😂”

@alk2001: “I gotta say I doubt Judge handles his own account…I’m sure there is a PR team doing it…”

@stefaniemerci: “noooooooooo i can’t has to be a mistake”

Looking At Judge And The Yankees

Judge is in the middle of his 11th MLB season (all with the Yankees).

He has established himself as one of the five best players in the league.

Last season, the 34-year-old batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs in 152 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 18): “Underwent re-imaging July 15, which showed healing, but not enough to resume baseball activities. Additional re-imaging required. Has been performing mostly lower-body exercises since last playing May 31. Initially placed on 10-day IL June 5, retroactive to June 2.”

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 54-43 record in 97 games.

They are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first.