On Friday evening, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in the Bronx.
They won by a score of 5-0.
Cam Schlittler had another fantastic performance, going 6.0 innings with 13 strikeouts (and allowing just four hits).
Jack Curry of YES Network wrote: “Can Schlittler K’d 13 in 6 shutout innings vs Reds. Dominant. Ben Rice ripped a 3-run HR to CF, a 433-foot shot. Powerful. Both have the stats to start in ASG. And, remember, Cam is a 7th round pick and Ben is a 12th rd pick. Yankees draft & development folks should take a bow.”
Schlittler will likely make the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.
He is currently 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 16 games this season.
Looking At Schlittler
Schlittler was picked in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
The 25-year-old is in his second season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).
It’s worth pointing out that Schlittler is being paid $801,000 for the 2026 season.
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Potential New York Yankees All-Star Is Making Less Than $1 Million This Season