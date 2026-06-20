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Potential New York Yankees All-Star Is Making Less Than $1 Million This Season

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of Game Two of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home) in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 5-0.

Cam Schlittler had another fantastic performance, going 6.0 innings with 13 strikeouts (and allowing just four hits).

Jack Curry of YES Network wrote: “Can Schlittler K’d 13 in 6 shutout innings vs Reds. Dominant. Ben Rice ripped a 3-run HR to CF, a 433-foot shot. Powerful. Both have the stats to start in ASG. And, remember, Cam is a 7th round pick and Ben is a 12th rd pick. Yankees draft & development folks should take a bow.”

Schlittler will likely make the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

He is currently 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 16 games this season.

Looking At Schlittler

GettyCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City.

Schlittler was picked in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old is in his second season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

It’s worth pointing out that Schlittler is being paid $801,000 for the 2026 season.

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GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Potential New York Yankees All-Star Is Making Less Than $1 Million This Season

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