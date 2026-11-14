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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 10-Word Post

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Spencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season.

They won 93 games (but lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS).

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 10-Word Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees warms up before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Spencer Jones is coming off his rookie season in the MLB.

On Friday, the former Vanderbilt star made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Love this city. Love these people🗽🍎 Can’t wait for 2027!”

There were over 18,000 likes on his post in four hours.

Comments On His Post

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees celebrates a single against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

JC Escarra: “We love you too”

George Lombard Jr.: “🚢”

Brendan Beck: “Bieberchella forever”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on September 15, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

@avaaoconnor: “So incredibly proud of you!!! & even more in love with you!💙”

@yankees.news.updates: “Let’s gooooo Spence! Big year loadingggg”

@italostefano57: “You are going to go down in Yankee History. I’m so happy you’re on the team.”

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees singles in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2026 in New York City.

Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, Dax Kilby and Ali Sanchez were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees scores during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. 

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He is among the most intriguing players on the team at 25.

This past year, Jones batted .245 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They reached the World Series in 2024.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 10-Word Post

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