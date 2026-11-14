New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 10-Word Post

The New York Yankees are coming off a strong regular season.

They won 93 games (but lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS).

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-3 in the Bronx.

Yankees Star Spencer Jones Sends Out 10-Word Post

Spencer Jones is coming off his rookie season in the MLB.

On Friday, the former Vanderbilt star made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Love this city. Love these people🗽🍎 Can’t wait for 2027!”

There were over 18,000 likes on his post in four hours.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

JC Escarra: “We love you too”

George Lombard Jr.: “🚢”

Brendan Beck: “Bieberchella forever”

@avaaoconnor: “So incredibly proud of you!!! & even more in love with you!💙”

@yankees.news.updates: “Let’s gooooo Spence! Big year loadingggg”

@italostefano57: “You are going to go down in Yankee History. I’m so happy you’re on the team.”

Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, Dax Kilby and Ali Sanchez were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He is among the most intriguing players on the team at 25.

This past year, Jones batted .245 with 11 home runs, 40 RBIs, 36 runs and 10 stolen bases in 86 games.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title in 2009.

They reached the World Series in 2024.