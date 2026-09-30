Michael Kay Makes Honest Statement About Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Yankees Future

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

The Yankees will look to close out the series (and advance to the ALDS) with a victory.

They most recently won by a score of 9-0 on Tuesday.

Michael Kay Makes Statement About Chisholm Jr.’s Future

Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not play in Tuesday’s game (Anthony Volpe got the start at second base).

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Michael Kay spoke about Chisholm Jr. (via ESPN New York).

Kay: “The thing that Boone has to do, he has to manage this guy now, because last year he didn’t start the first game against Garrett Crochet and he was very, very upset, and he gets pouty as well. Now, I don’t think the Yankees have to worry about that long-term because I don’t know if he’s going to be back. My guess is he probably isn’t going to be back, but you’re going to need him for this run. The guy’s got an immense amount of talent, and if he does get locked in, he’s a really, really difference-maker sort of player.”

Play

Chisholm Jr. is back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP”

Looking At Jazz

Chisholm Jr. is in the middle of his 7th season at the MLB level.

He had spent the first part of his career with the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins then traded Chisholm Jr. to the Yankees during the middle of the 2024 season (and he helped them reach the World Series).

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 27, 2024: “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league catcher Agustín Ramírez, infielder Jared Serna and infielder Abrahan Ramírez.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are looking to win their first World Series since the 2009 season.

Whoever wins the series will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the next round.