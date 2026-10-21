New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Drops Aaron Boone Quote Before World Series

chairman Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman met with the media on Wednesday morning. During the media session, Steinbrenner commented on manager Aaron Boone’s managerial performance this season.

New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner Makes Aaron Boone Statement Before World Series

SNY Yankees wrote on X: “I thought Boone managed a good season, especially with the pitching staff…he got us to the playoffs, and the bottom-line is the players didn’t live up to their end of the bargain in the playoffs.” – Hal Steinbrenner on Aaron Boone’s performance this year

Looking at the Yankees’ Season

Under Boone, the Yankees finished the regular season with a 93-68 record, the second-best in the American League. The Tampa Bay Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record, making the Yankees the top AL Wild Card team. The Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series. Then, the Rays swept the Yankees 3-0 in the American League Division Series. The Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series and will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.

Looking at Aaron Boone’s Career as Yankees Manager

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series under Boone, who has held the Yankees manager role since the 2017-18 offseason. Boone has a manager record of 790-565. He finished top-5 in American League Manager of the Year voting four times in his career. The Yankees have reached the ALCS four times with Boone as the manager. New York reached the World Series just once with Boone leading the clubhouse. The Yankees haven’t won the World Series since 2009, marking the second-longest drought in franchise history. Because of the World Series drought, many speculated that Boone could be fired this offseason. However, he is returning next year. For now, Boone’s contract extends through the 2027 season.